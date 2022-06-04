Busted! GoFundMe Deletes Campaign To Donate $1M To Amber Heard Following Defamation Trial Loss

Go fund who? A campaign claiming to be raising money to help Amber Heard pay the money she owes to Johnny Depp was shut down by the website as they continue to bring down the hammer on users hoping to earn a quick buck off of the infamous defamation trial.

The GoFundMe page was created by Kimberly Moore, who alleged in the summary that she spoke with Heard's lawyers to assure any donations went to the Aquaman actress.