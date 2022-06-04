Busted! GoFundMe Deletes Campaign To Donate $1M To Amber Heard Following Defamation Trial Loss
Go fund who? A campaign claiming to be raising money to help Amber Heard pay the money she owes to Johnny Depp was shut down by the website as they continue to bring down the hammer on users hoping to earn a quick buck off of the infamous defamation trial.
The GoFundMe page was created by Kimberly Moore, who alleged in the summary that she spoke with Heard's lawyers to assure any donations went to the Aquaman actress.
"The trial was a disgrace. I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser," the fundraiser's description read per TMZ. "The judgment exceeds her net worth. It's so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can please help her."
"She will have the direct access to the money," it continued. "I also contacted her attorney so they can look her in."
As OK! previously reported, the Pirates of the Caribbean star filed a lawsuit against the Zombieland actress in 2019 over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post calling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence. Although she countersued for $100 million, the judge ruled Heard owed her ex-husband $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.
The jury also found Depp liable for defamation for a comment he made calling her allegations against him a "hoax", and ordered he pay $2 million to Heard. This leaves the total she owes him at $8.35 million.
Now, the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star is said to be drowning in debt and legal fees as rumors swirl she continued to lavishly spend cash on gifts, wine, travel and more. In an appearance on TODAY, Savannah Gutherie asked Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft if the actress would even be able to pay what she owes Depp. “Oh, no, absolutely not,” she replied.