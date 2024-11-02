Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Makes It Clear She 'Would Never' Date the Actor: 'He's Not My Type'
Camille Vasquez is a consummate professional.
Johnny Depp's attorney, 40, may have helped him score a legal victory against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but she and the Hollywood hunk, 61, were most definitely not romantically involved.
"I would never," Vasquez made clear in a recent interview. "Let me just go on the record here: never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type."
Despite the lawyer and Depp seeming quite close during the 2022 trial, Vasquez claimed she hadn't watched any of her client's work. "Admittedly, never seen him, really, in any film," she admitted. "Maybe Chocolat? Never to this day. I have not seen him in Pirates."
While the brunette beauty was not originally a fan, she quickly came to love the Black Mass actor. "After maybe 30, 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out-of-body experience and looking at him and thinking, ‘He views the world so differently than I do,’” Vasquez gushed. "He definitely uses a different part of his brain. He’s such an artist."
As OK! previously reported, the legal mind has expressed her support for Depp in the past and was thrilled to help him win his case. “It was important to have a woman on the team,” she told Gayle King during a 2022 interview with CBS Mornings. “This case called for a woman’s perspective and I was the lucky person chosen to do this job.”
When the news anchor asked Vasquez if she felt "lucky" to represent the rocker, she said, “I think so, yeah. I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it’s a tremendous amount of hours, but it’s also a little bit of luck, and it’s not a job that I took lightly."
Vasquez was also candid about how much work went into winning their case. "After court, we would go back to the hotel where we lived and was our little nest, if you will, for months," she noted in a separate interview. "We would change. We would have food served. Then we had two war rooms where we would be until sometimes 5:00 in the morning the next day. It was very intense."
Following the tumultuous and very public legal battle between Depp and his ex, 38, the jury came to the conclusion that the Edward Scissorhands actor had been defamed by Heard when she claimed he had been physically abusive. The Aquaman star filed an appeal, but dropped it after they reached a settlement in December 2022.
Extra conducted the interview with Vasquez.