Johnny Depp Looks Put Together and Upbeat at Spain Film Festival Weeks After Fans Raved Over His New and Improved Teeth: Photos

Photo of Johnny Depp
Source: mega

Johnny Depp is back to business.

By:

Sept. 24 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Johnny Depp appeared to be in good spirits as he attended the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain alongside his Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness costars.

In pictures from Tuesday, September 24, the actor rocked his signature hat, aviator sunglasses, jeans, a white button-down shirt and a jacket for a photo call.

johnny depp looks put together spain film festival photos
Source: mega

Johnny Depp attended the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival on Tuesday, September 24.

The appearance came a few weeks after fans raved over his improved look, having replaced his formerly unappealing teeth with shiny and white veneers.

Later that day in Spain, the cast moved inside for a press conference, where Depp, 61, and his colleagues discussed the upcoming movie, which hits theaters in the U.S. in December.

During the chat, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum compared the hardships his character faces to those he's dealt with in his own life.

johnny depp looks put together spain film festival photos
Source: mega

The actor was at the event to do press for his flick 'Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness.'

"Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright," the dad-of-two spilled. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."

Though the movie star didn't elaborate on what he was talking about, many assumed he was referring to his highly publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which went viral on social media.

johnny depp looks put together spain film festival photos
Source: mega

While at the film festival, he discussed how his life had 'turned into a soap opera.'

Johnny Depp

Coincidentally enough, the Aquaman actress, 38, is currently living in Madrid, Spain, with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 3, as the mom-of-one felt the need to escape the drama in the U.S. that followed her loss in court.

Depp was most recently romantically linked to Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova, whom he reportedly first met in 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

johnny depp looks put together spain film festival photos
Source: @killerbartender/instagram

Depp recently showed off a new set of teeth after people claimed his old ones looked like they were 'rotting.'

However, as OK! reported, source told a news outlet their relationship has been "casual" since they first met.

One person Depp has never dated despite the buzz is Jenna Ortega.

The actress, 21, addressed the gossip while doing press last month for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, as when she was asked the "craziest rumor" she ever heard about herself, she replied, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."

"It’s so insane to me. I never said anything like that," the Wednesday star insisted. "I thought that that was pretty hilarious. I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny…’ and I laughed because I don’t know that person."

