Johnny Depp Looks Put Together and Upbeat at Spain Film Festival Weeks After Fans Raved Over His New and Improved Teeth: Photos
Johnny Depp appeared to be in good spirits as he attended the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain alongside his Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness costars.
In pictures from Tuesday, September 24, the actor rocked his signature hat, aviator sunglasses, jeans, a white button-down shirt and a jacket for a photo call.
The appearance came a few weeks after fans raved over his improved look, having replaced his formerly unappealing teeth with shiny and white veneers.
Later that day in Spain, the cast moved inside for a press conference, where Depp, 61, and his colleagues discussed the upcoming movie, which hits theaters in the U.S. in December.
During the chat, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum compared the hardships his character faces to those he's dealt with in his own life.
"Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there, but I’m alright," the dad-of-two spilled. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately… Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."
Though the movie star didn't elaborate on what he was talking about, many assumed he was referring to his highly publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which went viral on social media.
Coincidentally enough, the Aquaman actress, 38, is currently living in Madrid, Spain, with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, 3, as the mom-of-one felt the need to escape the drama in the U.S. that followed her loss in court.
Depp was most recently romantically linked to Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova, whom he reportedly first met in 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
However, as OK! reported, source told a news outlet their relationship has been "casual" since they first met.
One person Depp has never dated despite the buzz is Jenna Ortega.
The actress, 21, addressed the gossip while doing press last month for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, as when she was asked the "craziest rumor" she ever heard about herself, she replied, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone."
"It’s so insane to me. I never said anything like that," the Wednesday star insisted. "I thought that that was pretty hilarious. I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny…’ and I laughed because I don’t know that person."