Amber Heard's Pal Calls Out Photo That Shows Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Getting Chummy With Trial's Expert Witness

It's the trial that never ends! Less than week after Amber Heard's spokesperson stated that she'll be appealing the verdict in her and ex-husband Johnny Depp's court ordeal, the actress' pal, journalist Eve Barlow, took to social media to cry foul.

On Twitter, Barlow posted a photo that showed Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrating her birthday with a few other ladies — one of whom is Dr. Shannon Curry, the psychologist who testified in court and claimed Heard suffered from borderline personality disorder.