Johnny Depp Praised by Fans for Looking 'So Good' as He Shows Off 'Straight' and Shiny Teeth in New Video: Watch

Source: MEGA;@KILLERBARTENDER/INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp seemingly showed off his new teeth in a new video.

Sept. 4 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

It looks like Johnny Depp has something to smile about — his new teeth!

In an Instagram video, which was taken recently, according to a news outlet, the actor, 61, was seen flashing his pearly whites to the camera — one year after his "rotting" teeth went viral.

Source: @KILLERBARTENDER/INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp looked happy in a new Instagram video.

In the clip, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen having a great time while in the Bahamas.

While interacting with staffers at a bar in Exuma, Depp couldn't stop grinning.

Source: @KILLERBARTENDER/INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp showed off his teeth in a new clip.

Of course, people couldn't help but point out happy Depp looked.

“Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???” one asked, while another said, “Is it [me] or does [sic] his teeth look more straight?”

“Def got his teeth done! Looks so good," a third user added.

Source: @KILLERBARTENDER/INSTAGRAM

Johnny Depp previously showed off his 'rotting' teeth in 2023.

Last year, the Oscar nominee made headlines at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where people focused on his chompers, as they looked crooked and discolored.

“Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING,” one person claimed, while another added, “Johnny Depp just looks like someone grabbed his teeth and painted them black.”

MORE ON:
Johnny Depp
“why do i have to see closeup pics of Johnny Depp’s teeth against my will,” another person added. “Seeing that pic of Johnny Depp’s teeth on my tl just ruined my mood. That’s enough Twitter for me.”

Source: MEGA

Johnny Depp previously said he has got 'loads of cavities.'

It's not a total surprise Depp's teeth haven't been kept clean, as he previously told Premiere magazine in 1995: “I’ve got loads of cavities. I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub.”

“It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it,” he said. “I’m proud of these. When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

Meanwhile, Depp seems to be in a good place these days, especially as he's been dating model Yulia Vlasova.

An insider confirmed to People that the two have a "casual" relationship and aren't using "boyfriend-girlfriend" labels but see each other “here and there.”

