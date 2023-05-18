Johnny Depp's 'Rotting' Teeth Leave Fans 'Absolutely Disgusted': 'It's Gotta Smell So Bad in There'
Is Johnny Depp channeling his inner Captain Jack Sparrow?
The Pirates of the Caribbean star stepped out to the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 16, to promote his new movie Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV — however, social media users were too focused on Depp's shockingly discolored teeth to pay any mind to his upcoming project.
Rare photos of the 59-year-old captured Depp's cheerful smile as he flashed a grin at the camera while dressed up in a suit for the special occasion. Upon zooming in on the photos, viewers quickly noticed his seemingly decaying teeth.
"Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING," one person tweeted in disbelief alongside close-up pictures of his mouth.
"Johnny Depp’s new movie, #JeanneDuBarry, debuts with a metacritic score of 51, an F rating. The score is currently as yellow as his teeth. Congratulations!" a second hater sarcastically snubbed, as a third declared his "teeth are absolutely disgusting, it’s gotta smell so bad in there ew."
Some fans of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor defended his not-so-pearly whites, with one supporter stating, "I think his teeth are not that bad for a sixty year old considering all he's been through and totally natural unlike his ex-wife," and another defending, "alcohol, cigarettes and being 60 will do that. Nothing abnormal."
"I don't understand the sick obsession of some to find something 'negative' in his appearance ?? If Johnny Depp doesn't want ultra white false teeth then he doesn't need them," an upset admirer insisted.
Despite criticism over his teeth, those in attendance applauded Depp's arrival at the film festival — which took place just one year after his controversial trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.
The award-winning actor was even gracious enough to stop and provide autographs and pose for selfies with fans as he made his way inside the theatre. One admirer even yelled "go Johnny!" as the father-of-two walked past, as OK! reported.
Cannes Film Festival's chief Thierry Fremaux addressed the public's mixed feelings toward Depp in a statement to reporters at the festival.
Fremaux expressed: "I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework."