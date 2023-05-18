Johnny Depp's 'Rotting' Teeth Leave Fans 'Absolutely Disgusted': 'It's Gotta Smell So Bad in There'

Some fans of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor defended his not-so-pearly whites, with one supporter stating, "I think his teeth are not that bad for a sixty year old considering all he's been through and totally natural unlike his ex-wife," and another defending, "alcohol, cigarettes and being 60 will do that. Nothing abnormal."

"I don't understand the sick obsession of some to find something 'negative' in his appearance ?? If Johnny Depp doesn't want ultra white false teeth then he doesn't need them," an upset admirer insisted.