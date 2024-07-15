Johnny Depp, 61, Dating Russian Model Yulia Vlasova, 28 — Whom He Met Months Before Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Johnny Depp has moved on from his failed marriage to Amber Heard with someone younger.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 61, is reportedly dating Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova, 28, after first meeting her during the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021.
Since being introduced almost three years ago, the pair has been spotted spending time together "here and there," with sources close to Depp now confirming their relationship to a news publication — though the fling is said to be "casual."
Just last Thursday, July 11, the couple was caught cozied up together while traveling out of London Heliport, photos obtained by the news outlet revealed.
Vlasova resides in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, which was where the 2021 film festival took place.
The blonde beauty owns a makeup and hairstyling studio in the historical city, and despite being based in Prague, she notably spends a lot of her time in the United Kingdom — where Depp lives.
After meeting Vlasova, Depp became overwhelmingly busy upon the start of his and Heard’s highly publicized, bitter defamation trial in April 2022.
The Russian bombshell still seemed to stick around despite Depp finding himself in headlines worldwide, as she was spotted attending the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star and his late friend Jeff Beck’s concert in Prague in July 2022 — a little over one month after the award-winning actor came out victorious in the trial against his ex-wife.
While at the concert, Vlasova shared a photo of Depp sweetly smooching her cheek, but never confirmed the status of their romance directly.
Vlasova further fueled dating rumors when replying to a fan’s question via Instagram about who her "favorite actor" is.
"JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring," Vlasova gushed alongside a photo of the lovebirds resting their hands on each other’s leg.
After her relationship with Depp was exposed, the S.he Studio founder uploaded a statement via her Instagram story in Czech, which translated to: "Friends, I ask you to refrain from giving any interviews to journalists concerning me and my personal life. Your understanding and respect for my privacy will be appreciated."
