Johnny Depp Needed a Full-Blown Makeover Before Attending Cannes Red Carpet Premiere: 'He Was Cleaned Up'
Johnny Depp needed some grooming before he stepped out onto the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 16.
The notoriously disheveled actor conceded to the help of professional stylists in order to ensure he was in tip-top shape for the premiere of his new film Jeanne Du Barry.
"He was cleaned up," a festival insider revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, May 23.
Depp had an army of top-notch professionals give him a makeover in a luxury suite at the lavish JW Marriott hotel on La Croisette in Cannes, Frances, the source explained.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was dressed in a Dior tuxedo designed by Kim Jones, and it was perfectly tailored to his measurements.
Dripped in Dior is Depp's specialty, as he is the face of the French brand's men's fragrance after landing a three-year deal for more than $20 million.
The father-of-two also sported Dior for the film's press conference, as well as a dinner hosted by the brand and Moët et Chandon champagne.
The French fashion house even paid for Depp's pricey makeover, according the insider.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor's beloved stylist Samantha McMillen — who has also worked with Brie Larson and Elle Fanning — ensured Depp looked his best for the entirety of important events throughout the week, a seperate source spilled to the outlet.
All of the pampering, polishing and socialization seemed to catch up to the award-winning actor, as he left his seat abandoned at a high-profile dinner for the movie at the Carlton Cannes hotel following his red carpet outing.
"Johnny went back to rest for the next day. He had started at 10 a.m., then he ended the evening with a press conference and back-to-back press … then a Dior photo call," the festival insider revealed.
"He was told it was going to be an intimate cast dinner, but it was for 500 people and it didn’t start until midnight. He wanted to rest — after all, he’ll be turning 60 in June!" the source continued regarding the aging actor.
Even a team of professionals and some beauty sleep couldn't prevent social media users from tearing apart his appearance, as online trolls quickly noticed Depp's stained and seemingly decaying teeth, as OK! previously reported.
Critics called how the Edward Scissorhands star's noticeably not-so-white teeth after he flashed some smiles at the cameras while walking along the red carpet with castmates.
Page Six spoke to sources about Depp's makeover before the fesitval.