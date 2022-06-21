While Amber Heard is planning on coming back swinging after her major defeat in the defamation suit brought on by Johnny Depp, her ex-husband is only looking ahead.

Before the verdict was read in the former couple's headline-making, six-week trial in Virginia earlier this month, Depp began performing alongside musical partner Jeff Beck. And now, with the $10.4 million win under his belt, Depp can focus on his career, which took a major hit after Heard accused him of abuse back in 2016 and later wrote an op-ed claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse while not directly naming the actor.