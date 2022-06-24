Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez Saves Passenger Amid Flight, Hailed As 'Wonder Woman'

She can do it all! Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez helped save a passenger as they were on board an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Vasquez rushed to assist an elderly man who collapsed and hit is head while on the plane. When the flight attendants yelled for help, Vasquez jumped up and quickly came to the rescue.

Vasquez got in touch with her brother-in-law, who is a doctor. He helped her check if the man was having a heart attack or is his brain was bleeding from the fall. Fortunately, there was also a surgeon on board who took over for Vasquez and her bodyguard.