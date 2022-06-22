Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial really was the court case heard around the world.

The exes' tumultuous legal battle was mentioned in a Florida courthouse on Tuesday, June 22, where Nicole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, the parents of Gabby Petito — the social media star who was killed by boyfriend Brian Laundrie last summer — were in a pre-trial hearing, as they're trying to move forward with a lawsuit they filed against Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta.