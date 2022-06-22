Pre-Trial Hearing Between Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie's Parents Kicks Off Today

Earlier this year, authorities announced that after finding Brian Laundrie's body, they also discovered his notebook in which he confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Petito's death captivated the country when she first went missing in August 2021 as she and Laundrie were on road trip. Things took an eerie turn since Laundrie went on the run and seemed to be somewhat aided by his parents, which is why they're being sued by Petito's mother Nicole Schmidt and father Joseph Petito.