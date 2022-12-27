Johnny Knoxville Hilariously Trolls President Barack Obama's End Of Year Movie List: 'What, No Jackass Forever'

It seems Jackass icon Johnny Knoxville’s signature sense of humor spans well beyond his famous MTV program, as the star hilariously trolled former President Barack Obama on social media last week.

It all began on Friday, December 23, when the former politician took to Instagram with his annual media roundup posts, detailing his favorite works of art and music over the past 365 days.

Though the former world leader’s list of top films was fairly comprehensive, ranging from historical drama Till to modern sci-fi classic Everything Everywhere All At Once, it seems Knoxville thought there was a glaring omission on the ex POTUS’s list: the most recent Jackass movie.