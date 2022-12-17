Michelle Obama Comically Reveals Why She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama When Her Kids Were Young

"People think I'm being catty when I'm saying this. It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she explained in a viral TikTok interview. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little. Right?"

MICHELLE OBAMA ADMITS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH BARACK OBAMA 'IS NOT PERFECT, BUT IT'S REAL AND WE'RE COMMITTED TO IT'

"You can be all great individually when you're just married. You got your life, he's got his, you come together, it's all, 'ooh, good to see you, bye. Take it easy,'" she joked. "But the minute we had kids, it's like, 'where you going?' and 'how far?'"