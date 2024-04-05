OK Magazine
JoJo Fletcher Says She and Jordan Rodgers Are 'Happier Than We've Ever Been' 2 Years After Their Wedding: 'Different Kind of Bond'

Source: @joelle_fletcher/instagram
Apr. 5 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Though JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been together since 2016, their relationship keeps getting better and better.

"We’re happier than we ever have been, but I think that has to do with the work we put into our relationship early on when it was more challenging right after the show. The commitment to always continue to understand each other's perspectives — even when it's hard — and to compromise I think is huge in a relationship. Not sure if it’s a ‘secret,' but also remembering to spend quality time together while doing things you really enjoy with one another," the reality star, 33, who is partnering with Cupshe to launch their first ever festival edit just in time for Coachella, exclusively tells OK!. "With our busy schedules, we make it a point to make sure to have date nights, to run errands together, to just sit and hang out without our phones or work talk every once in while."

joellefletcher
Source: @joelle_fletcher/instagram

The pair got married in 2022.

"We’ve always had that security with one another, but being married is just a different kind of bond. It's like you know no matter what, this person will always have your back and that feeling is really powerful," the brunette beauty, who tied the knot to Rodgers, 35, in 2022, adds.

joellefletcher
Source: @joelle_fletcher/instagram

JoJo Fletcher said she and Jordan Rodgers are 'happier' than ever.

The pair, who got engaged during the finale of The Bachelorette, have been working together for the past few years — from hosting reality shows together to working on Saint Spritz — and they still don't get sick of one another.

  • "We’re both so passionate about the projects that we work on and really support one another through them. We basically do everything together, so projects that we get to collaborate on just come so easy to us," she gushes. "Hosting is one of our favorite things we do together and hope there are more to come!"

    The duo might even consider going on a reality show together in the future. "Never say never! I definitely think those types of shows really push you to your limits in a great way, which is something I have always really appreciated about them," she says.

    joelle
    Source: @franceandjesse

    The star recently partnered with Cupshe for a festival collection.

    In the meantime, the entrepreneur is gearing up for festival season, which is why she was so excited to partner up with Cupshe for the exclusive collection, which launches on Friday, April 5, and features a selection of women’s swimsuits and coverups in sizes XS-XL.

    "This collection features bold pops of color for the spring and festival season, along with perfect neutrals that will turn heads. These pieces are designed to make you feel confident and sexy while also being super comfortable to wear!" she shares of the new drop. "I was able to include my love for neutrals and some bold prints and colors that just mesh so well with the festival theme."

    "For this curation in particular, we really leaned into the trends we loved for outdoor festival wear. Bright colors, textures, sheers, crochets and and stunner swim pieces that can be worn by the pool or also part of your festival outfit look. I thought about pieces that I would love to have in my closet," she adds of the inspiration behind the outfits.

    joelle
    Source: @franceandjesse

    JoJo Fletcher has worked with the brand before.

    Since Fletcher has worked with the clothing brand in the past, it was a no-brainer to link up again.

    joelle
    Source: @franceandjesse

    The brunette beauty 'hand-picked' some pieces.

    "The first time around was such a success, and I still have people asking me about the pieces from it, so being able to hand-picked (and co-design, which you’ll see soon!) some pieces were such an incredible process to be a part of again. There is a bright pink one piece in this collection that has just the tiniest bit of shimmer in it when the sun hits it. That’s one of my favorite pieces! When we shot the pictures for this collection, we actually paired that piece with a head scarf and it just elevated the swimsuit with a simple accessory," she says.

    To check out the collection, click here.

