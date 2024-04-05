JoJo Fletcher Says She and Jordan Rodgers Are 'Happier Than We've Ever Been' 2 Years After Their Wedding: 'Different Kind of Bond'

Though JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been together since 2016, their relationship keeps getting better and better.

"We’re happier than we ever have been, but I think that has to do with the work we put into our relationship early on when it was more challenging right after the show. The commitment to always continue to understand each other's perspectives — even when it's hard — and to compromise I think is huge in a relationship. Not sure if it’s a ‘secret,' but also remembering to spend quality time together while doing things you really enjoy with one another," the reality star, 33, who is partnering with Cupshe to launch their first ever festival edit just in time for Coachella, exclusively tells OK!. "With our busy schedules, we make it a point to make sure to have date nights, to run errands together, to just sit and hang out without our phones or work talk every once in while."