JoJo Fletcher Admits She Feels A 'Deeper Connection' To Jordan Rodgers After Getting Married: 'We're Talking About Building A Family Together'
Though JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been together since 2016, the two were finally able to tie the knot in May — and they're now basking in this time period, as the Bachelorette star says marriage has been "so amazing."
"After having to postpone it in 2020, and then again in 2021 due to the pandemic, we were so happy to finally be able to celebrate and get married this past May. It was truly the best weekend of our lives. Nothing major in our day to day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It's hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection," the 32-year-old, who partnered with Yelp, which just announced its predictions for the hottest trends in 2023, exclusively tells OK!.
"I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special," the brunette beauty adds.
The two, who met on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, are always busy, but the real estate guru reveals how she and the sports analyst squeeze in some one-on-one time.
"This time of the year is always crazy — with Jordan being in full football swing and traveling every week to me working on all my projects, we really have had to make a point to put a priority on our alone time we spend together and being intentional about it," she shares. "Thankfully, we are always together when we are in the same place but having those uninterrupted mini date nights together is super important and something we look forward to. Whether it's something small as an evening walk together or cooking our favorite meal at home, making sure we are both fully present is a great way to reconnect after a hectic work week."
These days, the Texas native and her hubby are living in Puerto Rico, where they're currently remodeling their home.
"For anyone that's been following along on my social media, I'm sure you know this remodel has been my most challenging to date. It truly has been something we have poured everything into and has been a bit of a bumpy ride, but it has taught me so much. As we are now in the home stretch and I look around to see where we started, to the beauty we have created, I am so proud and can't wait to be in that home to finally enjoy it!" she exclaims. "We have created such a beautiful and serene outdoor area (our first pool actually!), so I’m pretty excited for all our outdoor lounging we have coming in our near future."
"We absolutely love it there. The culture, people and the scenery is all so beautiful. It's been really fun to incorporate more of the beachy aesthetic into these homes and to create a space that feels light, airy and elevated," she gushes of the destination. "I would say the hardest challenge is that you are renovating on an island, so logistically things take longer than expected. It was also a fun learning curve for us to see and understand how to work with homes that are built with concrete vs.wood."
Though Fletcher can sometimes be overwhelmed with the process, she reminds herself "that everything happens for a reason," which puts things into perspective.
"With our house specifically, we’ve had so many delays that it’s hard to get upset about things. It can be frustrating, but we’ve just worked so hard on making it everything we want it to be that there’s no point in rushing it. We just want it to be perfect!" she declares.
Since the reality star is a pro in the real estate world, her partnership with Yelp made sense. "Working with Yelp is the perfect partnership for me because I can stay up on all the trends and see the opinions of others. I’ve been doing that anyway with renovating my home, so it seemed like the perfect fit because I can now share with others how I use Yelp and how it’s actually helped me in this reno journey," she shares.
"Two of the hottest things people are searching for on Yelp are wall tiles and different textures. I’ve been finding myself reaching for nature-inspired materials more often than not. When thinking about easy updates to the home, wall tiles have always been a favorite hack of mine for making a statement on a budget. For 2023, I’m excited to incorporate earth tones into this classic trend and beyond, using warm color tones and textures in rusts, sage greens and browns. Earth tones are definitely here to stay," she adds.
Fletcher shared some her favorite trends she is seeing in the home space right now.
"Honestly, I love the textured trend because it can give a space a layered and cozy look," she notes. "It’s such an easy way to change the look of a space! From leathered countertops and pleated lighting to plastered and limewashed walls, creating movement with texture is a sure way to spice up any room in your home. One of my favorite painting techniques to create a more 'lived in'' space is limewashing. This simple painting and texture technique adds a wonderful ambiance to a room, transforming it into the most inviting space."
Despite the ups and downs, the Bachelor Nation alum is grateful to be doing something she loves.
"Being able to create a house that will become a home for someone is really my favorite part. There is so much beauty in the 'what could be',' and when you reach the finish line of a project, the feeling is so rewarding," she states. "When renovating a home for us personally, it's a great way to make the space personal for our family and in a way that is functional yet aligned with our exact style preferences."