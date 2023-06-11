JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers 'Almost Broke Up' During Their First Year of Dating
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers never take their longtime romance for granted.
The happily-married couple sat down for an interview with Derek Zagami during an appearance on ReaiTea with Derek Z and let it spill that during the first year of their romance — they almost called it quits!
"I will say we have not shied away from this but the first year coming off of the Bachelorette was hard for us," the 32-year-old admitted. "It was a rollercoaster of emotions. There were moments in that first year where we almost broke up and parted ways."
"We had those moments but we made the choice to lean into our relationship and to stick it out and put in the work," she continued. "We knew that we loved each other but we also knew there was a lot we needed to work on."
As the pair exclusively told OK!, keeping their love alive takes hard work and dedication. "You don't get married and then all of a sudden you're perfect. We realized that through hosting our new show The Big D as well," Fletcher explained.
"Relationships are not perfect — no one is perfect. It's realizing that you're on the same team and continuing to be the better version of yourself — not only for you, but also for your partner and just working at it every day and trying to be the best version for your significant other," she continued.
"We were a team before, but we really feel like a team now," the former athlete noted. "When we approach things, whether it's work or hosting a show or renovating a house, we're a team, and it's so much more fun. We joke all the time, 'We spend more time together than anybody we know.' We literally work together 24/7. How we haven't killed each other is amazing, but we love it. We hope we can keep doing it for a long time!"