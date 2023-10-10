JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Have 'Learned' There Will Never Be an 'Ideal' Time to Have Kids: 'It Is on the Horizon'

Do JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have babies on the brain after being married for over a year?

"For sure. It's kind of funny because we were the first in our first group to get engaged, but at this point, they've all had kids before us! We've always said, 'Time has been our friend,' and we took our time with the engagement. It's a topic we talk about so much, and it's definitely on the horizon," the 32-year-old, who is partnering with Purina Prime Dog Treats alongside her husband to launch an Everyday Adventure Guide, fueling the bond between dogs and owners by making adventure easy and attainable every day, exclusively tells OK!.