JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Have 'Learned' There Will Never Be an 'Ideal' Time to Have Kids: 'It Is on the Horizon'
Do JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have babies on the brain after being married for over a year?
"For sure. It's kind of funny because we were the first in our first group to get engaged, but at this point, they've all had kids before us! We've always said, 'Time has been our friend,' and we took our time with the engagement. It's a topic we talk about so much, and it's definitely on the horizon," the 32-year-old, who is partnering with Purina Prime Dog Treats alongside her husband to launch an Everyday Adventure Guide, fueling the bond between dogs and owners by making adventure easy and attainable every day, exclusively tells OK!.
The pair, who met on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016, keep trying to "find the best time" to family plan, but they realize that may never happen.
"That's what we've learned from talking to our friends and parents. There's no time that is ever going to be like, 'This is the right time.' Your life will never have everything in line for it to be easy. It's going to happen when it happens, and when it does happen, it's going to be the most beautiful, exciting thing that will happen in your life. We're excited for it to happen when it happens!" the fashion guru says.
The Texas native even recalled the advice they got from their makeup artist, who said, "Once you have a child, the only thing you'll say is, 'Why didn't we do this sooner?'"
"As crazy and as tired and as irritable as you are, it'll be like, 'We wouldn't done this sooner if we could have.' You're never going to say, 'We should have waited.' That's what I've realized, and that's what we're figuring out. At first, we said, 'It wouldn't be ideal to have a kid during football season because I travel so much,' but you know what? We'll make it work, and it's going to be the biggest blessing. That's what gave us a little peace — stop trying to time it out. It will be perfect," the football star, 35, adds.
The duo, who share dogs Jackson and Jagger, have gotten a tiny glimpse of what having kids is like since they're obsessed with their pups. "When we leave them, it kills me! We give them the best set-up, they have a dog sitter they've known for years, but I hate leaving them," the reality starlet says. "That has prepared me for when I go on a trip without my child one day and what that transition might be like."
"JoJo gets emotional when we're FaceTiming them!" Rodgers quips.
In the meantime, the lovebirds are excited for their latest partnership with Purina Prime Dog Treats. "Jackson and Jagger are the two main stars in our life, and this was a no-brainer because our dogs already love the treats. We did a really cool thing with the Purina team. We created this Everyday Adventure Guide, and it's basically us sharing our own experiences and our day-to-day things that we do with our dogs to empower and excite other dog owners to do the same things for their dogs and infuse that excitement," Fletcher explains. "It's super easy to do. It's just day-to-day things you can do around the neighborhood — small things to create a better bond between dogs and their owners and making these little adventures more attainable."
"We take our dogs on bigger trips with us. We have flown with them and taken them on road trips, but when you put that expectation on it, you miss those 'adventures.' So, just taking a walk and going to the park with them is amazing. Jackson is getting older, and we realized that's all they live for is spending time with us," the athlete shares. "Their day revolves around that time, so it's about getting outside, especially as they get older, and feeding them treats that have better ingredients. We need to take in these moments and plan more things out with the two of them."
Dog owners can now visit www.Purina.com/PrimeAdventure to access the Everyday Adventure Guide.