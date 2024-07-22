OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jojo siwa
OK LogoNEWS

JoJo Siwa Celebrates Beating Taylor Swift for Most Disliked Music Video by a Female Artist in 2024: 'I'll Take It'

A photo of JoJo Siwa and an image of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A win is a win. JoJo Siwa celebrated beating Taylor Swift — even though the competition involved being the most disliked.

The Dance Moms alum recently posted a TikTok revealing she had made the top of a chart, however, the category in question was YouTube's most disliked music video by a female artist so far in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa celebrates beating taylor swift most disliked music video
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa's 'Karma' music video is the most disliked music video by a female artist on YouTube so far in 2024.

Reacting to the revelation, Siwa, 21, was dressed in her signature bedazzled construction vest while holding onto a laptop — which she used to read aloud the top four artists ranked in the category.

Starting at No. 4, Siwa said "Yes, And?" by Ariana Grande had a total of 290,000 dislikes, while Katy Perry's recently-released "Woman's World" music video came in third at 330,000 dislikes.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa celebrates beating taylor swift most disliked music video
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' music video was ranked at No 2. for most disliked video by a female artist in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In second place was Swift's "Fortnight" music video feat. Post Malone with 350,000 dislikes.

Siwa won the spot of first place by a landslide, revealing her music video for "Karma" was the most disliked music video by a female artist in 2024 with an "astonishing, record-breaking" 3.15 million dislikes.

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa celebrates beating taylor swift most disliked music video
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa jokingly celebrated the chart-topping milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know, I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list of something," Siwa joked, admitting: "I’ll take it!"

In the caption of the Thursday, July 18, TikTok, Siwa continued to brag, writing: "WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900 percent MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN🏆❤️‍🔥."

MORE ON:
jojo siwa
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Swift also celebrated her chart-topping success just two days after Siwa — though the 14-time Grammy winner's victory came in a much more positive category.

In the caption of a post recapping her three sold-out shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in mid-July, the 34-year-old thanked her fans for their support of her album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released back in April and reigned as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for three months.

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa celebrates beating taylor swift most disliked music video
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa took beating Taylor Swift at something as a win.

Article continues below advertisement

"I also wanted to say to everyone who’s supported The Tortured Poets Department, I am completely blown away by what you’ve done — it stayed at No. 1 for the first 12 weeks of its release and that’s never happened to an album of mine before, not even close!!" Swift expressed.

"You’re just the greatest," she continued to gush over her supporters.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Swift's double album was topped by Eminem's latest release, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which became available for streaming on Friday, July 12.

With Eminem now holding the No. 1 spot, Swift's has since dropped down to a fourth place rank.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.