'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese van der Pol Demands JoJo Siwa 'Put Some Respect on My Name' Amid TikTok Drama
JoJo Siwa might have just started a war between her and That's So Raven actress Anneliese van der Pol.
The Dance Moms alum ignited an apparent feud between the two former child stars after leaving a shady comment beneath a TikTok shared by van der Pol over the weekend.
"When JoJo Siwa trolls you on TikTok," the 39-year-old wrote alongside a video of herself lip-syncing to the viral TikTok sound: "I was in rehab at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue."
Personalizing the trending audio, van der Pol quipped, "I was on Disney at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue," while re-sharing Siwa's rude remark.
Siwa was the one to start the social media war, as she decided to comment on a video van der Pol uploaded of herself reacting to news That's So Raven's spin-off series Raven's Home had been canceled.
"Six seasons and now a spinoff … I think they’re doing just fine," Siwa, 21, penned in the comments section of the video — which featured van der Pol laughing at the show's cancelation after she had been fired from the series.
Siwa continued: "Also, look at your account … your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well."
van der Pol didn't let Siwa have the last word, as she replied, "'highest views' — exactly, you’re catching on. Now put some respect on my name little girl. I walked so you could 'dance.'"
Siwa similarly rose to fame as a young girl in Hollywood after landing a spot on the hit Lifetime reality series Dance Moms in 2015.
The "Karma" singer went on to sign a contract with Nickelodeon in 2017 before releasing her won feature film, The J Team, under the network.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
van der Pol wasn't even aware Siwa had stirred up drama between the two until fellow Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano brought it up during a recent episode of her and van der Pol's "Big Name B------" podcast.
"Didn’t JoJo Siwa actually go into your comment section?" Carlson Romano asked during the Thursday, June 6, episode of their audio show.
van der Pol admitted she noticed fan comments about Siwa, but she didn't realize who she was.
"This is how old and stupid I am. … I was like, ‘What’s JoJo?’ I truly was like, ‘JoJo Rabbit?'" she quipped. "I have no idea what people are talking about."