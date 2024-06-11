OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jojo siwa
OK LogoNEWS

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese van der Pol Demands JoJo Siwa 'Put Some Respect on My Name' Amid TikTok Drama

that so raven anneliese van der pol jojo siwa tiktok drama beef
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

JoJo Siwa might have just started a war between her and That's So Raven actress Anneliese van der Pol.

The Dance Moms alum ignited an apparent feud between the two former child stars after leaving a shady comment beneath a TikTok shared by van der Pol over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
that so raven anneliese van der pol jojo siwa tiktok drama beef
Source: MEGA

Anneliese van der Pol is feuding with JoJo Siwa.

"When JoJo Siwa trolls you on TikTok," the 39-year-old wrote alongside a video of herself lip-syncing to the viral TikTok sound: "I was in rehab at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue."

Personalizing the trending audio, van der Pol quipped, "I was on Disney at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue," while re-sharing Siwa's rude remark.

Article continues below advertisement
that so raven anneliese van der pol jojo siwa tiktok drama beef
Source: MEGA

Drama started after JoJo Siwa left a shady comment beneath Anneliese van der Pol's recent TikTok video.

Article continues below advertisement

Siwa was the one to start the social media war, as she decided to comment on a video van der Pol uploaded of herself reacting to news That's So Raven's spin-off series Raven's Home had been canceled.

"Six seasons and now a spinoff … I think they’re doing just fine," Siwa, 21, penned in the comments section of the video — which featured van der Pol laughing at the show's cancelation after she had been fired from the series.

Article continues below advertisement
that so raven anneliese van der pol jojo siwa tiktok drama beef
Source: MEGA

Anneliese van der Pol told JoJo Siwa to 'put some respect on my name.'

Article continues below advertisement

Siwa continued: "Also, look at your account … your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well."

van der Pol didn't let Siwa have the last word, as she replied, "'highest views' — exactly, you’re catching on. Now put some respect on my name little girl. I walked so you could 'dance.'"

MORE ON:
jojo siwa
Article continues below advertisement

Siwa similarly rose to fame as a young girl in Hollywood after landing a spot on the hit Lifetime reality series Dance Moms in 2015.

The "Karma" singer went on to sign a contract with Nickelodeon in 2017 before releasing her won feature film, The J Team, under the network.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
that so raven anneliese van der pol jojo siwa tiktok drama beef
Source: MEGA

JoJo Siwa has previously started drama with fellow celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

van der Pol wasn't even aware Siwa had stirred up drama between the two until fellow Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano brought it up during a recent episode of her and van der Pol's "Big Name B------" podcast.

"Didn’t JoJo Siwa actually go into your comment section?" Carlson Romano asked during the Thursday, June 6, episode of their audio show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

van der Pol admitted she noticed fan comments about Siwa, but she didn't realize who she was.

"This is how old and stupid I am. … I was like, ‘What’s JoJo?’ I truly was like, ‘JoJo Rabbit?'" she quipped. "I have no idea what people are talking about."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.