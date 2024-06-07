Sabrina Carpenter Gushes Over Boyfriend Barry Keoghan Starring in Her New Music Video: 'He's Just Magic on Screen'
Sabrina Carpenter and boyfriend Barry Keoghan were both working late to shoot the music video for her latest single, "Please Please Please."
While the blonde beauty had teased the Thursday, June 6, release of the song and accompanying video, fans were surprised to see the actor play her leading man.
"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE OUT NOW 💋Directed by the brilliant @bardiazeinali Shot by the superb Sean Price Williams," the Disney Channel alum, 25, captioned her Instagram post about the tune. "Starring the one and only @keoghan92 !!!!!!!🍀."
While discussing the concept of the video with Vogue, Carpenter explained, "I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen."
Fans freaked out over the Saltburn star's cameo, with one person commenting on social media, "the hard launch no one saw coming but everyone wanted."
"Having your man in your [music video] is such a power move," declared another, while a third wrote, "I never expected Barry in this video omg."
The dad-of-one, 31, also left a comment on Carpenter's post, calling her "gorgeous."
Keoghan promoted the video on his profile alongside the caption, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE 🎥🎥 🎶 What we sayin Darlin?!! 🎥🔥🐺@sabrinacarpenter 👸🏼🥵."
The crooner replied to his upload with a lyric from the track, penning, "I heard that you’re an actor!"
The music video's stylist Ron Hartleben dished on working with the lovebirds, telling Vogue, "It’s super weird and very meta. They’re essentially playing themselves in this really elevated and theatrical way that is not themselves at all."
"There were moments where we’d try something and Sabrina would go, I don’t think she’d wear this. And I’d be like well, would you? With Barry, his wardrobe was very much his idea," he said.
"It was a blessing to have Barry as the costar because you get this level of genuine investment that happens because he really cares," Hartleben added.
The Hollywood stars first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 but always kept things private when out together.
However, by February 2024, the pair proved they were the real deal, as Keoghan flew out to Singapore to watch Carpenter perform as the opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
He then cheered her on at Coachella, and though they walked the 2024 Met Gala red carpet separately, they reunited at the top of the Met steps for photos.