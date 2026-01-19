JoJo Siwa Flaunts Her Fit Figure in White Bikini Mirror Photos as Romance With Chris Hughes Heats Up
Jan. 19 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
JoJo Siwa is showing off her risqué side!
The Dance Moms alum, 22, showed off her fit figure in a series of flirty white bikini mirror selfies shared on Snapchat while enjoying a winter getaway with her family aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise.
Posing confidently in a bathroom mirror, Siwa rocked a skimpy white two-piece with a knotted bandeau-style top and matching high-cut bottoms, putting her toned abs and glowing tan front and center.
The pop star looked relaxed and confident as she snapped the photos, styling the look with layered gold necklaces, heart-shaped earrings and a stack of bracelets. With her hair pulled back and barely-there makeup, the Blurt star kept things playful yet self-assured while documenting her hot tub moment at sea.
The bikini itself wasn’t unfamiliar to fans, as it’s the same white two-piece Siwa previously wore during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.
The timing of the snaps raised eyebrows as her romance with Chris Hughes heats up.
Recently, the couple fueled speculation that they’re thinking long-term after Siwa shared AI-generated images of herself with Hughes and their future children — a baby girl and a baby boy.
The reality star had already hinted at serious intentions earlier when she posted an AI-generated photo of herself wearing a wedding dress and veil.
Back in July 2025, Hughes admitted he’s already imagining their future together.
"I’d love to marry her," Hughes revealed to a publication. "I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day...We’d have a proper English wedding and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress."
The couple has also spoken openly about wanting kids, noting their close-knit families inspire them.
"My mum loves her. She’s my best friend," he shared. "I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything to me."
Hughes also reflected on how “special” their first kiss felt, calling it something straight out of a movie.
"I can’t keep my hands off her now!" he exclaimed.
Siwa and Hughes first connected as friends after appearing together on Season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK. The “Boomerang” singer split from ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs during the April 2025 reunion of the reality series, before confirming her relationship with Hughes in June.
"I know I said it on my intro video, and it was all complete tongue-in-cheek. 'Oh, maybe I'll meet the love of my life, right?' It was completely and utterly tongue-in-cheek," he said in an interview. "It was me just being me and being chirpy and having a bit of fun. But even when I was on the show, she was my friend. We had such an amazing friendship and we were so close and it was such a unique special bond and one which I will forever be grateful for."
Hughes has since referred to Siwa as both the “love of [his] life” and his “best friend.” Despite living on opposite sides of the world, the pair reportedly haven’t spent more than two weeks apart.
"When things are meant to happen, I think everything becomes effortless," he gushed.