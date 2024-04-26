JoJo Siwa Has a 'Great' Relationship With Controversial 'Dance Moms' Instructor Abby Lee Miller: 'I Talk to Her on a Weekly Basis'

Despite the infamous Dance Moms instructor appearing very harsh on Siwa throughout her time on the reality TV show, the “Karma” singer gushed over her relationship with the 58-year-old while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Dance Moms: The Reunion.

JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller are two peas in a pod!

JoJo Siwa was on two seasons of 'Dance Moms.'

"Abby, honestly, my relationship is great," the 20-year-old told reporters on Thursday, April 25. "I talk to her on a weekly basis. Great human in my life."

While only some of the Dance Moms cast opted to do the reunion, a source recently revealed Miller was never invited to join in on the fun.