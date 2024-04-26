JoJo Siwa Has a 'Great' Relationship With Controversial 'Dance Moms' Instructor Abby Lee Miller: 'I Talk to Her on a Weekly Basis'
JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller are two peas in a pod!
Despite the infamous Dance Moms instructor appearing very harsh on Siwa throughout her time on the reality TV show, the “Karma” singer gushed over her relationship with the 58-year-old while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Dance Moms: The Reunion.
"Abby, honestly, my relationship is great," the 20-year-old told reporters on Thursday, April 25. "I talk to her on a weekly basis. Great human in my life."
While only some of the Dance Moms cast opted to do the reunion, a source recently revealed Miller was never invited to join in on the fun.
However, Siwa reunited with costars Chloé Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker at the exciting event, though Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie "Kenzie" Ziegler were notably absent.
Siwa explained how she doesn’t "really have" a relationship with the sisters "anymore."
"Not a bad thing, not a great thing, we just don't really communicate," she shared. "Sure, if we saw each other we would be great friends, but we just don't see each other."
The musician noted how there is no "bad blood" between her and the cast members, including Nia Sioux, who was also not present at the red carpet.
"Nia, I actually do see on occasion. We've always been very friendly with each other. We saw each other at the Super Bowl. Yeah, no bad blood anywhere, which I'm grateful for, because bad blood sucks," Siwa spilled.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Siwa has addressed the way Miller would treat her and her costars while filming the show, which ran from 2011-2019.
On the Wednesday, April 10, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the star — who came out as being part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 — dished on what it was like to study under Miller’s intense instruction.
"I saw what she was like on TV and I somehow as a kid could always see the bigger picture," she said.
"But I will say, I have had teachers worse than Abby. Like she's not the worst that I've had. Toughness-wise, mean-wise. And I liked it," Siwa confessed. "Like I wanted to be good, and she was right."
“But like, Dance Moms. There wasn't anything besides like, tough love almost, you know what I mean? Like she wanted us to be the best," she added.
"And I was like, 'No mom, because the person at the top of the pyramid gets, 'Congratulations, you're at the top.' The person at the bottom though, gets the whole storyline of the TV show.' And she was like, 'How the f--- do you know that?'" Siwa explained, noting the series' famous hierarchy system. "I'd be like, 'It literally doesn't matter. Like we are making a TV show.' And so I always kind of realized that."
"The thing is, is I was there to make a TV show. She was there to make a TV show. And that is how dance teachers are," she stated. "And Dance Moms really just put that on display."
