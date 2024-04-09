JoJo Siwa Slammed for Spending $50,000 on Cosmetic Procedure: 'Why Does a 20-Year-Old Have Fake Teeth?'
JoJo Siwa shelled out the big bucks to look her best!
During an appearance at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards last month, the Dance Moms alum, 20, was asked what the most expensive item she wore was, and her answer was quite candid.
"My teeth," she stated about the new set of shiny veneers. "These m------------ cost me 50 grand!"
As with anything Siwa does, backlash soon followed. "50K? Get a refund," one person commented below the video of the "Karma" singer.
"JoJo have you learned nothing!!!!!" a second person added of the cosmetic procedure.
"50K for veneers is crazy," a third person emphasized about the whopping amount of cash.
"My main question re: Jojo Siwa is why does a 20-year-old have fake teeth?" an X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about Siwa.
The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star has been no stranger to outrage. As OK! previously reported, the internet went wild after Siwa stepped out at the iHeartRadio Awards in a wild goth-inspired look.
"This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it," she explained of the ensemble while walking the red carpet at the star-studded event.
"I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people," Siwa noted of the negativity she's faced.
In a separate interview, the young performer touched upon the reason why she thought people have been harsh on her over the years. "People are afraid of things they don’t know," Siwa noted.
"Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary," the former reality star said of huge change in herself and in her art. "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, wait, actually what I'm doing is right is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right.' It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"
Siwa rose to fame on the hit Lifetime show Dance Moms in 2014. After becoming a massive star, the dancer announced to the world she identified as queer in 2021.
BuzzFeed conducted the interview with Siwa.