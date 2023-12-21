OK Magazine
Abby Lee Miller Blasts Taylor Swift for Being 'Pigeon-Toed,' Says Boyfriend Travis Kelce Is a 'Much Better Dancer' Than the Pop Star

By:

Dec. 21 2023, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller has some critiques for Taylor Swift despite the pop star selling out huge stadiums amid her Eras Tour.

"Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed," the choreographer, who appeared on Dance Moms for eight seasons, said while talking with model Crystal Hefner on the "Leave It On The Dance Floor" podcast.

"And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let's leave it at that. He's a great dancer," she added, referring to Travis Kelce.

Hefner, who was married to the late Hugh Hefner, asked how she could fix her moves for the future.

"It's too late," Miller bluntly replied. "I don't think she's worried about it. I don't think that's her top priority right now."

She continued, "However, I think she probably does think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing."

Abby Lee Miller said Travis Kelce is a better dancer than Taylor Swift.

In the caption, Miller continued to praise the football star, 34, writing, "I've seen clips of @Taylor Swift's boyfriend, @Travis Kelce, dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he's a natural! Most football players like to show off! He's a showman with swagger at heart!"

Abby Lee Miller criticized Taylor Swift's dance moves.

Fans were less than thrilled with Miller's remarks, as one person wrote, "Who gives a F if she's pigeon toed?? Being 'slumped' over that guitar made her a billionaire. Ugh."

"i would love to see abby lee miller run on a treadmill for 3 hours everyday for six months, then perform, dance, and sing every weekend for 2 years," one fan wrote, referring to the pop star's grueling training process ahead of her tour.

Abby Lee Miller was on 'Dance Moms' for eight seasons.

“At least Taylor Swift can make someone cry out of happiness but Abby just makes them cry their eyeballs out and not in a good way,” another person stated, while a fourth user said, “Love you Abby, your amazing, but Taylor Swift is always my #1 over any celebrity.”

Taylor Swift previously admitted she isn't great at learning choreography.

While speaking to Time magazine, the "This Love" songstress admitted nailing down dance moves doesn't come easy to her.

"Learning choreography is not my strong suit," she said. "I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought."

