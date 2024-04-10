OK Magazine
JoJo Siwa Admits to 'Really F----- Up' Situation With Former Partner: 'I Had to Have My Security Team Handle It'

Apr. 10 2024

JoJo Siwa is being more candid than ever about the drama in her love life.

During her Wednesday, April 10, appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Karma" singer, 20, told host Alex Cooper about a situation with an unnamed former partner that turned ugly.

Source: Mega

JoJo Siwa has been more candid than ever about the drama in her love life.

"My last relationship was very public. Our getting together was very public," Siwa, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, explained while not naming the person specifically. The former Dance Moms alum was linked to Avery Cyrus and was also in a long-term romance with Kylie Prew.

"Our official relationship was very public. Our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down that if this microphone wasn't on, I would tell you what she did, what she told me anonymously. But I had to have my security team handle it," she added while keeping the person's identity under wraps.

Source: Mega

JoJo Siwa has been linked to Avery Cyrus and Kylie Prew.

According to Siwa, there was "trauma" following the split, which later turned into a "whole legal thing" behind closed doors.

"I got a really, really, really f----- up — I had to have my security team handle — message," the young performer revealed. "I just realized there’s so much that the world doesn’t know, including that. Still to this day, I’ll get these comments and I’m just like, the world doesn’t even know."

Source: Mega

JoJo Siwa revealed her security team had to 'handle' messages she received.

Siwa said she had a "gut instinct" that her former flame was behind the note, and her hunch was later confirmed by her team. Unfortunately for the former reality star, the situation left her with "mad" trust issues, and she now has any person she dates vetted by her security staff.

While Siwa confirmed she's currently "single," the Nickelodeon alum has always known what she's looking for in a potential partner. "I don’t care if they’re in the industry, but I would prefer not [to be in] the same field," she told Cooper.

Source: Mega

JoJo Siwa confirmed she's currently single.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"I would prefer not another artist,” she continued. "I like dark, long hair, pretty teeth. Eye colors, whatever it is. I like a fit girly, someone who’s down to work out with me. Literally a No. 1 thing — get ready, put your seatbelt on, you’re going to lose your s---. One of the first things that I talk about with somebody, and I don’t come out and be like, so are you ready for kids. … But when I start to talk to somebody, I will initially be like, ‘Oh, I’m really stoked to have kids, like within the next three or four years.'”

