JoJo Siwa Looks Unrecognizable in Wig as Pregnancy Rumors Swirl: Watch

Photo of JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes
Source: @chrishughesofficial/@itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa debuted a surprising new look amid rumors she may be pregnant with boyfriend Chris Hughes' child.

By:

July 8 2025, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET

First pregnancy rumors, and now, a new hair 'do.

JoJo Siwa, 22, once again shocked fans with an unexpected hair transformation on Monday, July 7.

Siwa donned a short, curly wig inspired by Bette Davis as she sang "Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes in a new social media video. The Dance Moms alum has been covering the 1980s track during her concerts and decided to record it live and in-studio.

Source: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa rocked a short blonde wig while covering a 1980s tune.

"After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal," she captioned her Instagram Reel. "I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!🤍 if you would, I’m thinking maybe end of this week?"

Fans were impressed by her singing and encouraged her to drop the cover.

"YESSSS!!! we neeeed this, drop now pls!!!!😭," one social media user wrote, while another said, "Need it on Spotify with immediate effect."

Source: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

JoJo Siwa didn't expect to 'fall' for Chris Hughes.

During a live performance in Mexico City in May, Siwa swapped the lyric "Bette Davis' eyes" to "Chris Hughes' eyes," a nod to her boyfriend in the audience. Social media exploded over the shocking moment, which the "Karma" singer herself shared on her TikTok. At the time, the duo had not yet confirmed their relationship, so fans considered it a "hard launch."

MORE ON:
jojo siwa

Is JoJo Siwa Pregnant?

Source: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

JoJo Siwa broke up with Kath Ebbs the day of the 'Big Brother' reunion.

It's been one month since they went official, and users are now speculating Siwa might be pregnant with Hughes' child. In a recent video of the pop star surprising her man with a snack board, he seemed to be holding her stomach as if she were carrying a baby.

"Wow she tried to lock him down FAST," one fan commented on the video, while another asked, "Is the pregnancy announcement in the room with us?"

However, the majority of people thought he was just embracing her.

"Y'all are reaching," someone said, while another expressed how the Love Island alum is simply "manifesting."

When Did JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Start Dating?

Source: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes met on 'Big Brother.'

The couple started off as friends after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 24, which aired in April 2025. Upon the show's conclusion, Siwa immediately broke up with her ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs and started hanging out with Hughes.

"He's a gorgeous boy," Siwa said during an April 28 appearance on This Morning. "Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together. Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything. But, I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have in our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."

In June, what she once considered "platonic" had transformed into love.

"I wasn't looking to fall for him, he wasn't looking to fall for me," she gushed to Gyles Brandreth on his "Rosebud" podcast. "We're having so much fun together, we're having a laugh together. Whenever one of us was down, it was the other one that helped."

