Jon Cryer Recounts Charlie Sheen's Downfall, Dishes On Troubled Star 'Going Off The Rails' During 'Two And A Half Men' Days

While Charlie Sheen's antics about "winning" and "tiger blood" overshadowed the later seasons of Two and a Half Men, costar Jon Cryer revealed things on set were "great" during the early days.

"He had been sober for two years when we started the show, and it was really important to him to keep sober," he spilled to Entertainment Tonight. "And for those first few years, the show was also going so smoothly. It was an incredible joy."