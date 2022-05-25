Father-Daughter Time! Charlie Sheen Grabs Lunch With Daughter Lola Following Family Drama
They grow up so fast! Charlie Sheen stepped out for lunch on Tuesday, May 24, with 16-year-old daughter Lola Sheen in Calabasas, Calif., after navigating a year full of family drama.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lola — who the Wall Street actor shares with ex-wife Denise Richards — dressed casually in a white tank top and navy blue sweatpants for her day out with her dad. Charlie, 56, rocked a blue t-shirt with navy blue pants and matching shoes.
The former Two and a Half Men star also has 37-year-old daughter Cassandra Jade Estevez with ex-girlfriend Paula Profit, daughter Sami Sheen, 18, with the Wild Things actress, 51, as well as twin sons Max and Bob Sheen, 13, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 44.
On April 11, the Hollywood veteran and Mueller came to an agreement in court over the amount of child support Charlie should be liable to pay for their twin boys after the star claimed in 2018 that the amount should be reduced after running into professional difficulties.
Charlie's attorney Gregory J. Pedrick, Esq. told Us Weekly at the time that the former flames, who were together from 2008-2010, handled the matter civilly for the sake of their boys. Charlie and Brooke recognized "together the great benefit to their children peacefully, privately coming to terms focused on the family’s overall best interests" and "should be applauded for making that happen," maintained the actor's lawyer.
That wasn't the only resolution within the blended family as of late, as the Anger Management actor's daughter Sami recently reconciled with Denise after being estranged with the RHOBH alum for nearly a year and moving in with her father.
As OK! previously reported, the famous offspring shared a photo with Denise to Instagram for Mother's Day along with the caption, “Happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life 💗💐🥂."
The reunion comes after the teenager took to social media in September 2021 and alleged living with Denise and her now husband, Aaron Phypers, was "abusive," as she claimed she felt "trapped" while staying at their home. The following month, Charlie confirmed his eldest daughter was living with him and taking a break from high school.