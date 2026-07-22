Jon Cryer Admits Continued Success of 'Two and a Half Men' Has Been 'Absolutely Life-Changing': 'I'm Very Aware of How Lucky I Am'
July 22 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Jon Cryer confirms that his time on Two and a Half Men still yields significant financial rewards.
In a recent interview with Page Six, Cryer revealed that the sitcom remains “an engine that’s producing an astonishing amount of money.”
Financial Insights
Cryer explains that while residuals contribute to his earnings, the bulk comes from a percentage he secured during the show's run. “But it’s not [from] residuals as much,” he clarified.
The actor, now 61 years old, played the role of Alan Harper from 2003 to 2015, co-starring with Charlie Sheen and later Ashton Kutcher. He described his experience on the show as “absolutely life-changing,” emphasizing that he grew up without substantial wealth. “I am very aware of how lucky I am,” he stated.
Living with Gratitude
Cryer enjoys the freedom that financial stability provides. He notes that it allows him to focus on work that brings him joy. “I really look for work that makes me joyful,” he added.
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Pay Gap Revelation
In the Netflix documentary a k a Charlie Sheen, Cryer discusses the pay disparity between himself and Sheen. While Sheen made close to $2 million per episode, Cryer earned at least two-thirds less until Sheen’s departure, at which point his salary increased to $620,000 per episode.
Despite the difference, Cryer found the situation intriguing rather than frustrating. He comments on how Sheen’s tumultuous personal life influenced his financial negotiations. “The tumultuousness of his personal life... actually enhanced his negotiating stance,” he said.
Current Projects
Cryer humorously reflected on contemplating extreme actions to increase his salary but ultimately finds joy in his current work.
He is currently starring in the Off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He described the production as “incredibly touching,” expressing his desire to be part of it after witnessing its beauty. With notable cast members like Lili Cooper and Kevin McHale, he believes it’s the perfect show for families this summer.
Cryer remains grateful for the opportunities that Two and a Half Men has afforded him, showcasing how success in Hollywood often involves a combination of talent, timing, and a bit of luck.