Bachelor No More! Jon Hamm & Former Costar Anna Osceola Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating

The gorgeous pair originally met in 2015 while the 34-year-old starred on the Hollywood hunk's hit series Mad Men. Hamm and Osceola did not take their relationship to the next level until 2020 after they were spotted out together multiple times.

The soon-to-be-married couple have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, but stepped out together on a few occasions at a 2022 Oscars after-party, the launch of the Sarah Silverman musical Bedwetter, the ESPY Awards and for the world premiere of their movie together.