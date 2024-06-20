OK Magazine
Jon Hamm, 53, Hopes to Have Kids With Wife Anna Osceola, 36, Soon: 'I Will Be the Old Dad'

jon hamm
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 20 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Soon to be DILF?

During a new interview, Jon Hamm, 53 — who wed wife Anna Osceola, 37, in June 2023 — admitted he hopes to have kids with the actress sooner rather than later.

jon hamm
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola met while filming 'Mad Men.'

Despite previously being scared to commit and settle down, the actor changed his tune when he met the actress.

"My wedding day was perfect. Everybody I love was there. It was so emotional, and it felt right,” the star shared of the couple’s beautiful ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif.

“I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a thing.' We did it [where they had shot the Mad Men finale], which was also amazing. Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day," he explained, noting how they tied the knot in the same place they met.

"So, it's been great. And I hope it turns into kids. It's not lost on me that I’m 53," Hamm admitted.

jon hamm
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in June 2023.

"I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing," The Town alum, who previously dated actress Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years prior to their 2015 split, added.

As OK! previously reported, despite recently gushing about his marriage, in January, Hamm confessed while walking the Mean Girls red carpet that there's been a few hiccups in their relationship so far.

jon hamm
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm has no children.

"It's exciting, you know, it's very nice. We had our six-month anniversary on Christmas Eve, so that was sort of nice. It makes it easier to remember,” he said at the time before revealing that Osceola forgot their special day, though he gave her a pass in light of the busy holiday season.

"There was a lot going on, it was Christmas Eve," he shared, admitting how he even fails to remember all the roles he had picked up as of late, including Mean Girls, Fargo and the latest season of The Morning Show.

jon hamm
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola announced their engagement in February 2023.

"I forgot I did all this actually, it was one of those things, you know? We shot it all last year and it had to come out at some point so now it's all coming out, but I'm very excited to see it," he added. "I haven't seen [Mean Girls] yet so, very excited to see it!"

Hamm explained his close relationship with pal Tina Fey was what led to him getting the gig.

Source: OK!
"I mean, obviously, whenever Tina says jump I say, 'How high,' so it's exciting to do it and I'm happy to be part of the team," he stated.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Hamm.

