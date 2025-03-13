'Stop Paying Attention to Facts': Laura Ingraham Mocked for Defending Donald Trump and Telling Viewers to 'Ignore' Flailing Stock Market

Ingraham played a clip of Trump saying, "Financially, we’ll be stronger than ever before. I think the markets are gonna soar when they see what’s happening, and I want to tell you this, tremendous optimism out there about our country in terms of regulations being cut, in terms of taxes being cut."

"Isn’t it great to have an optimistic president who has a real plan to make life better for Wall Street and Main Street?" Ingraham noted. "Just ignore the sky is falling reports in the regime press. Tune out the breathless reporting about market gyrations because even the most dedicated globalists, they know Trump is good for business."