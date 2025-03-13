'Stop Paying Attention to Facts': Laura Ingraham Mocked for Defending Donald Trump and Telling Viewers to 'Ignore' Flailing Stock Market
Fox News host Laura Ingraham defended Donald Trump's economic policies and advised her viewers to "ignore" the skydiving stock market and focus on the positive impact of the president's leadership on the business sector during the recent episode of her show, The Ingraham Angle.
Ingraham played a clip of Trump saying, "Financially, we’ll be stronger than ever before. I think the markets are gonna soar when they see what’s happening, and I want to tell you this, tremendous optimism out there about our country in terms of regulations being cut, in terms of taxes being cut."
"Isn’t it great to have an optimistic president who has a real plan to make life better for Wall Street and Main Street?" Ingraham noted. "Just ignore the sky is falling reports in the regime press. Tune out the breathless reporting about market gyrations because even the most dedicated globalists, they know Trump is good for business."
Clips of Ingraham's comments were shared all over social media, and several critics compared her words to lines from the 2021 Adam McKay film Don't Look Up.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a clip of the Fox News show and wrote: "Yeah, just ignore the burning sky and crashing markets — nothing to see here, folks! Ingraham wants you to hum lullabies while the ship sinks. 'Regime press?' No, lady, it's called reality, and it's coming for us all whether you tune in or not."
Another X user commented: "Ingraham makes $18,000,000 a year from Fox to tell us to ignore Trump destroying our retirement accounts."
A third person shared: "'Stop paying attention to facts.'"
President Trump campaigned on a promise to cure what he said was an "ailing U.S. economy." However, less than two months into his second term, he’s starting to hint that things will get worse for average Americans before they get better.
"There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re OK with that," Trump told Congress on Tuesday, March 6, defending his plans to throw up a protectionist barrier around the U.S. with the biggest tariff increases in almost a century.
By Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that the world’s biggest economy needed some "detox" to wean it off dependence on public spending.
Earlier this week, CNBC host Jim Cramer accused Trump of playing with fire and potentially "manufacturing" a recession.
"Right now the market is trying to tell President Trump that he shouldn’t be so rancorous and angry," Cramer argued. "And if he keeps ignoring that message, we could end up a helluva lot lower than where we are with stocks and with the economy."