'Is That Your Name?': Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump for Appearing in the Epstein Files 

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Late-night comedian Jon Stewart ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump during the Monday, March 30, episode of The Daily Show by using a folder labeled "Epstein Files" to challenge the president's claim that reporters could ask him about "s--.” After playing a clip of Trump telling reporters they could ask him anything, Stewart pulled out a folder marked "Epstein Files.” “I am asked to take a few questions, and unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened. I don’t ask for the screening of the questions. You can ask me anything you want. You can talk s--, you can talk – whatever the h--- you want,” Trump said in the clip.

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Hello. I am Arben.



Agreed.



Jon Stewart and all of his acolytes are unbearable. Maybe try being funny? https://t.co/uuvKBPBI6z — Arben Prifti (@ArbenPriftiGoat) March 31, 2026 Source: @ArbenPriftiGoat/X

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Source: @thedailyshow/youtube Jon Stewart mocked the president on his show.

Stewart pointed to a redacted line in the folder and shouted, "Whose name is that? Is that your f------- name? Whose name is that?!" He then offered a mock apology, joking that he realized Trump likely meant a self-help-style conversation rather than specific, lurid details from the Jeffrey Epstein files. “Oh, you meant like general s-- sh-- like Loveline s---. Sorry,” Stewart quipped, referring to the now-defunct radio call-in show hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky.

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Source: @thedailyshow/youtube Donald Trump recently told reporters they could ask him anything.

Stewart compared Trump’s behavior to that of an aging grandpa who says inappropriate things at family gatherings. “You know, honestly, his leering behavior is less commander-in-chief at war and more grandpa who’s lost his filter in public,” Stewart said. “Instead of assuaging a nervous nation, he’s just embarrassing the whole family at dinner, going, ‘Hey, you see our waitress is a b---- one, huh? Just like your grandma was,” he joked. “But like any good monarchy, Trump’s loyal henchmen assure you that it’s really the opposite of everything you’re seeing.”

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Source: @Thedaiyshow/youtube Donald Trump claims he wasn't close with Jeffrey Epstein.

He then played an inane clip of Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fawning over the 79-year-old POTUS, who has come under recent scrutiny for what doctors have deemed as an undeniable cognitive decline, saying, “He [Trump] has an encyclopedic, molecular knowledge. I was on the airplane with him, and we were sitting across the table from each other. We started talking about Syria and he got a place mat and he turned it on its back and then he took a Sharpie and he drew a perfect map of the Mid-East, and then he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map.”

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart brought up the Epstein files on his show.