Donald Trump Criticized After Boasting About Passing 3 Cognitive Tests

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced viewer backlash after boasting about cognitive tests in a recent interview.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

In a recent interview with NBC, Donald Trump faced backlash from viewers after boasting about passing three cognitive tests. The president discussed his physical and cognitive condition amid ongoing concerns about his health, prompting many to question the validity of his claims.

image of Donald Trump sparked backlash after claiming he passed multiple cognitive tests.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked backlash after claiming he passed multiple cognitive tests.

Speculation regarding Trump’s health has circulated since he began his second term.

However, he maintains a positive outlook, declaring, “I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago. It’s crazy.”

He even mentioned a future time when he might not feel this way, adding, “But that time hasn’t come.”

image of The president said he feels mentally and physically strong.
Source: MEGA

The president said he feels mentally and physically strong.

Trump claimed he has undergone more cognitive tests than any other president, stating he has “aced” these assessments because he is “100 percent.” His comments ignited widespread criticism, with some viewers expressing disbelief regarding his assertions.

On social media, sentiments ran high as one user remarked, “No one can convince me that Trump actually won the 2024 election,” reflecting a general skepticism toward his statements. Critics also pointed out that his frequent testing might indicate underlying health issues.

Donald Trump

image of Viewers questioned why so many tests were necessary in the first place.
Source: MEGA

Viewers questioned why so many tests were necessary in the first place.

During the interview, Trump detailed his health regimen, explaining, “I’ve done more physicals, I take physicals just to get the report out. I take cognitive physicals so, I do a cognitive mind test, okay?”

Many observers found it troubling that he requires so many tests, suggesting that healthy individuals typically do not undergo such evaluations.

Trump has also been seen with visible bruises on his hand, often covered with band-aids and makeup. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed this to “excessive hand shaking,” while others speculate that it may be linked to his long-term use of Aspirin.

He confirmed that he has taken the medication for 30 years, stating, “I want that blood to be nice and thin running through my heart.”

image of The comments renewed concerns ahead of the election season.
Source: MEGA

The comments renewed concerns ahead of the election season.

Public reaction has been largely negative, with many viewers questioning the significance of the cognitive tests he promotes. One user commented, “You don’t take the test unless a doctor suspects cognitive decline.”

As criticism mounts, observers have pointed out that Trump’s behavior raises concerns. One user stated, “He’s falling asleep during meetings & pressers – who does that?” Such remarks indicate that many believe Trump may not be as sharp as he claims.

