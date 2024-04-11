Jonas Brothers Slammed Over Band's Vague Decision to Reschedule European Tour Dates: 'This Ain't Nice'

In another video, Nick, 31, added: "We have shifted the European dates to later this year, but that is only because we have some exciting projects that we're very excited to share with you at a later point. European fans, we love you, we can't wait to see you, it's been long overdue, and we're so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall."

Of course, fans were angry to hear the news. One person wrote, "So plane tickets and hotels are free? I'm really pissed off," while another added, "Cancelling due to sickness/illness or family commitments I would totally understand. But re-scheduling for a 'project' that you are prioritising over a tour that thousands of people have paid out for, on tickets/transport/hotels DURING A COST OF LIVING CRISIS?????? REALLY????"

"Read the room please how can you all look so happy when rescheduling literally a month before the tour was meant to start?" another person asked. "The short notice is gonna be hell for us to get refund for our flights and accommodations + getting time off of work. This ain’t nice."