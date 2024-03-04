Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Kiss While Exploring Australia With Singer's Brothers
Loved up while down under!
Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are no longer hiding their romance, as the duo packed on the PDA while out in Sydney, Australia, together.
In photos from Sunday, March 3, the pair held hands and shared a kiss at the Bondi Bowling Club, where they were joined by the singer's brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin.
The model, 33, has been showing support for her man, 34, as The Jonas Brothers perform in the country for the first time.
While the lovers haven't shown each other on their respective social media accounts, they've each shared content from joint outings, whether it be a boat ride or sharing a meal.
The mom-of-one also hinted at being with the boys via a February 28 Instagram upload in which she sat next to Mike Deleasa, Joe's good friend and Kevin's brother-in-law.
As OK! reported, the lovebirds first sparked dating rumors over New Year's Eve 2023, as they appeared to celebrate the holiday together.
"Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come," the insider noted regarding the star and ex Sophie Turner's two daughters.
The Games of Thrones alum, 28, and the "Sucker" crooner announced their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" they wrote in a joint social media message.
At first, the two were at war over custody of their tots, as Sophie allegedly wanted to return to the U.K., which Jonas wasn't content with. After much back and forth, the two settled their differences.
According to sources, the two butted heads over their lifestyles, as an insider claimed the TV star enjoyed going out with friends while the dad-of-two preferred to stay home.
While they were reportedly trying to work things out, a source claimed that footage seen or heard on their home's Ring doorbell camera was what ultimately lead Joe to realize their relationship couldn't be fixed.
Sophie has since moved on with Peregrine Pearson.
People obtained the photos of Joe and Stormi's PDA in Australia.