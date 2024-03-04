OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Joe Jonas
OK LogoCOUPLES

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Kiss While Exploring Australia With Singer's Brothers

joe jonas stormi bree kiss australia brothers
Source: mega;@stormibree/instagram
By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Loved up while down under!

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are no longer hiding their romance, as the duo packed on the PDA while out in Sydney, Australia, together.

In photos from Sunday, March 3, the pair held hands and shared a kiss at the Bondi Bowling Club, where they were joined by the singer's brothers and bandmates, Nick and Kevin.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas stormi bree kiss australia brothers
Source: @joejonas/instagram

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree sparked dating rumors in late December 2023.

The model, 33, has been showing support for her man, 34, as The Jonas Brothers perform in the country for the first time.

While the lovers haven't shown each other on their respective social media accounts, they've each shared content from joint outings, whether it be a boat ride or sharing a meal.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas stormi bree kiss australia brothers
Source: @stormibree/instagram

The model is in Australia to support The Jonas Brothers' tour.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-one also hinted at being with the boys via a February 28 Instagram upload in which she sat next to Mike Deleasa, Joe's good friend and Kevin's brother-in-law.

As OK! reported, the lovebirds first sparked dating rumors over New Year's Eve 2023, as they appeared to celebrate the holiday together.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas stormi bree kiss australia brothers
Source: mega

The singer's brothers have spent a lot of time with Bree.

Article continues below advertisement

"Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come," the insider noted regarding the star and ex Sophie Turner's two daughters.

The Games of Thrones alum, 28, and the "Sucker" crooner announced their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" they wrote in a joint social media message.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas stormi bree kiss australia brothers
Source: mega

The singer filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, the two were at war over custody of their tots, as Sophie allegedly wanted to return to the U.K., which Jonas wasn't content with. After much back and forth, the two settled their differences.

According to sources, the two butted heads over their lifestyles, as an insider claimed the TV star enjoyed going out with friends while the dad-of-two preferred to stay home.

Article continues below advertisement

While they were reportedly trying to work things out, a source claimed that footage seen or heard on their home's Ring doorbell camera was what ultimately lead Joe to realize their relationship couldn't be fixed.

Sophie has since moved on with Peregrine Pearson.

People obtained the photos of Joe and Stormi's PDA in Australia.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.