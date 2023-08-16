Nick Jonas Falls Into Onstage Hole During Boston Concert But Pops Right Back Up: Watch
He's only human! While Nick Jonas belted out tune after tune during the Tuesday, August 15, Jonas Brothers concert, he took a bit of a spill, accidentally stepping back into a shallow onstage hole.
The mishap went down at Boston's TD Stadium while he sang "Sail Away," though in a video that captured the slip, he appeared unscathed and popped right back up.
"Someone's getting fired," an Instagram user quipped of the gap on stage, while another noted, "He stood up like an absolutely [sic] savage."
"Wow! That’s scary!" another fan admitted, with a fourth commenting, "Poor guy, glad he's okay and wasn't worse."
Elsewhere in the show, the dad-of-one, Kevin Jonas and the crowd celebrated Joe Jonas' 34th birthday by serenading him and bringing out a tiered cake alongside a poster signed by fans.
"Celebrated my birthday in Boston with 19,000 of my closest friends," the Camp Rock actor gushed in a social media post, which included a video of the moment showing all three taking a bite of the sweet treat.
Joe's siblings also marked his special day on social media, with the eldest guitarist writing alongside a black and white photo, "Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!"
"THE LOVE IS SHOWN! ❤️," the dad-of-two commented on the post.
Nick shared a few snaps from his sibling's birthday dinner, where he brought out a Pokemon-themed cake. "Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother," the Scream Queens alum captioned the post.
Joe is prone to having a stage mishap or two as well, recently revealing he once pooped his pants in front of the audience.
"Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing," he explained in an interview of his most embarrassing moment. "You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s--- change during the set."
"If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, 'Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly,'" he added. "That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life."