Joe Jonas Lets Loose on a Yacht With Friends After Split From Sophie Turner

Source: mega
By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Single and ready to mingle!

After splitting from estranged wife Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was spotted letting loose in Miami, Fla., with a group of friends.

joe jonas bikini clad woman yacht split sophie turner
Source: mega

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split after four years of marriage.

In photos obtained by another publication, the singer, 34, donned a black baseball cap, white button-down shirt, white tank and beige shorts, but at one point, he took off his outer layer to show off his buff biceps.

The dad-of-two was seen chatting with pal Jim McGraw and his wife, Erica, who wore a lavender bikini.

joe jonas bikini clad woman yacht split sophie turner
Source: mega

The exes came to a temporary custody agreement regarding their two daughters.

The Sunday, October 15, outing came after The Jonas Brothers' Saturday concert in the same city. They'll play a second show in Miami on Monday, October 16.

As OK! reported, the Disney Channel alum and Turner, 27, filed for divorce last month, and things quickly turned nasty when trying to decide on a custody plan for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

At first, the Game of Thrones star accused Jonas of withholding their kids' passports so she couldn't return with them to England, the place they allegedly decided to raise their tots.

After much back and forth, they came to a temporary agreement that is set to last through January 2024.

joe jonas bikini clad woman yacht split sophie turner
Source: mega

The pair first started dating in 2016.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they said in a joint message. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

The "Only Human" crooner also filed to dismiss his divorce petition in Miami Dade County, meaning the pair will now handle their split privately.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas

Miami Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young signed an Agreed Order of Abatement on Wednesday, October 11, to halt the proceedings.

"The parties are pursuing an amicable resolution of all matters related to the dissolution of their marriage," court docs stated. "They have engaged in mediation and intend to engage in further mediation in the hope that they can reach an agreement on all issues without further involvement of the Court."

joe jonas bikini clad woman yacht split sophie turner
Source: mega

Turner is currently living in NYC.

While Jonas is currently on The Jonas Brothers' tour, Turner is staying in pal Taylor Swift's abode in NYC.

"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," an insider explained of the help from the Grammy winner. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."

Turner appeared to send a message to her estranged husband and referenced her bond with Swift — who used to date Jonas — when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a friendship bracelet featuring the word "fearless," the name of one of Swift's songs and albums.

The mom-of-two has also been seen out to dinner with the superstar on multiple occasions and accompanied her to the Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey to watch Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the New York Jets.

Daily Mail obtained the photos of Jonas on the yacht.

