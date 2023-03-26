'Creed III' Star Jonathan Majors Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In Domestic Violence Dispute In NYC, Actor Denies Attack
Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday, March 25, after he allegedly choked a woman in a domestic violence dispute.
According to authorities, the Creed III star was arrested inside of an apartment around the Chelsea area after police received a 911 call.
The police said the 33-year-old was fighting with a 30-year-old woman, which TMZ later reported was his girlfriend.
The woman, who had minor injuries to her head and neck, told authorities she was assaulted and was later taken to a hospital.
“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” police said in a statement. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”
Majors was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment, but he was later released.
The incident allegedly occurred when the two got into fight when taking a taxi home from a bar in Brooklyn, TMZ reported.
Apparently, the Hollywood star was texting another woman, which forced his girlfriend to confront him about the situation — but Majors reportedly got upset, grabbed her hand and slapped her, according to a source.
The woman claimed Majors put his hands around her neck, and the two parted ways and slept at different locations before the woman called the police in the morning.
However, a rep for the star denied the accusations. "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," they said.
Majors has rose to fame in the last few years — especially after starring in Creed III with Michael B. Jordan. He also appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and his latest film, Magazine Dreams, was just acquired by Searchlight Pictures and will debut in theaters in December.
Majors gave a cryptic response when asked about how he's dealing now that he's becoming more popular. “[If life] keeps popping off the way it is… I’m going to die soon. I’m OK with that. It won’t be drugs. It won’t be alcohol. It’ll just… something’s going to get me," he said in an interview.