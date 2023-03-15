'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Pleads Guilty To Harassment Of Estranged Wife Mackenzie Standifer, Other Charges Dropped

At the time, the mother-of-three was given temporary custody of the separated spouses two children — son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3 — as well as a restraining order. (Standifer shares her eldest son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, while Edwards is also the father of Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout.)

While Edwards' most recent actions seem to have been the last straw for Standifer, the duo has had a rocky relationship ever since they tied the knot back in 2017.

"Ryan and Mackenzie are off and on. Things are way worse than they seem. Neither one can stand each other!" an insider spilled in 2018, when Standifer was pregnant with Jagger.