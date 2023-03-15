'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Pleads Guilty To Harassment Of Estranged Wife Mackenzie Standifer, Other Charges Dropped
Ryan Edwards entered a plea deal after he was arrested for violating an order of protection granted to his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.
On Tuesday, March 14, the Teen Mom OG star pleaded guilty to harassment and was freed of three additional charges he faced from a prior arrest on Friday, February 10, according to court documents.
Edwards was dismissed of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and stalking Standifer, a Hamilton County, Tenn., judge ruled.
As a result of the 35-year-old's guilty plea, the MTV alum must wear a GPS tracking device and undergo a "rehab treatment" program, the court filing obtained by a news publication revealed.
Edwards' deal additionally demands he has absolutely no contact with Standifer aside from what is deemed "allowed by the circuit court.”
The reality star was granted to a suspended 11-month, 29-day sentence and has currently been placed on probation, the court documents noted.
The legal filing also exposed further threats Standifer received on Wednesday, February 8, in addition to intense text messages that have already been revealed.
"What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly," Edwards informed the 26-year-old during a phone call conversation, according to the court documents.
Edwards court case comes after Standifer shockingly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years on February 27, as OK! previously reported.
Standifer sought after a divorce after Edwards was arrested a second time for both stalking and violating a court-protection agreement granted to his estranged wife.
At the time, the mother-of-three was given temporary custody of the separated spouses two children — son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3 — as well as a restraining order. (Standifer shares her eldest son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens, while Edwards is also the father of Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout.)
While Edwards' most recent actions seem to have been the last straw for Standifer, the duo has had a rocky relationship ever since they tied the knot back in 2017.
"Ryan and Mackenzie are off and on. Things are way worse than they seem. Neither one can stand each other!" an insider spilled in 2018, when Standifer was pregnant with Jagger.
Us Weekly obtained court documents regarding Edwards plea deal.