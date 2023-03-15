Inside Kyle Chrisley's Aggravated Assault Arrest: Son Of Convicted Fraudster Todd Uses Knife During Physical Altercation
The Chrisleys can't seem to keep themselves out of trouble.
Kyle Chrisley was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault after he brandished a "fixed blade" on his supervisor at an office space near Penske Truck Rentals in Smyrna, Tenn., on Monday, March 13, the Smyrna Police Department revealed in a press release.
The 32-year-old "voluntarily appeared" at the station on Tuesday, March 14, "for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant," law enforcement noted.
The son of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, was then transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center before released on a $3,000 bond.
Kyle is required to return back to court on Monday, March 20, according to public citation records regarding the arrest.
The father-of-one — who lost custody of his daughter, Chloe, in 2013 due to both legal and substance abuse issues — was arrested just two months after his father, Todd, and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, began their lengthy prison sentences for several accounts of fraud.
The convicted couple was found guilty for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, while Julie was additionally charged with wire fraud.
Todd is serving 12 years behind bars, while his imprisoned wife was sentenced to seven.
The Chrisley patriarch was granted full custody of his granddaughter Chloe after her mother Angela was arrested for filing a fraudulent Medicaid application in 2016. At the time, Todd, Julie and Angela all had partial shared custody of the little girl, now 10.
Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, received full custody of her niece in November 2022 — the same month her parents were given their prison sentences.
Savannah, 25, additionally has custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and has previously opened up about difficulties she's faced raising two minors.
The television personality revealed during her Tuesday, January 31, "Unlocked" podcast episode that she struggles raising Grayson and Chloe “because I am not my mother; because she is the kindest, most amazing person I have met."
"And I always said, ‘If I was half of her, I would be OK.’ And I guess in moments like these, I guess I’m more like my mom than I realize, because I’m getting through it," Savannah concluded at the time.