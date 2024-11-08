or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Armie Hammer
OK LogoNEWS

Armie Hammer Says He 'Didn't Talk' to His Mom for a While Over Religion: 'That Is What Causes Division'

armie hammer dru hammer mother son
Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer revealed the strain religion put on his relationship with his mother, Dru Hammer.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Armie Hammer recently opened up about his strained relationship with his mother, Dru Hammer.

During the Monday, November 4, episode of his “Armie HammerTime Podcast,” Armie candidly discussed with Dru how her devotion to faith often overshadowed their connection.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The Armie HammerTime Podcast/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

“I brought up what I feel about our personal relationship and you then went to talk about Christ,” he said. “That is what I feel causes division in our relationship, where I feel like you and I do not connect very well on a personal level because it feels like to me, everything that comes up is an opportunity for you to talk about Christ.”

“Which is great, [but] the fact that it feels like an impediment for us having a personal relationship is the reason I feel like we did not speak for a long time,” Armie added.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer dru hammer mother son
Source: The Armie HammerTime Podcast/YouTube

The actor hosts the podcast 'The Armie HammerTime.'

Article continues below advertisement

As the conversation progressed, Dru shared how she felt “radically healed” by her beliefs.

However, Armie interrupted her, expressing that he was “really trying to be respectful” of her and asked her to steer back to discussing their “personal relationship.”

Armie then went on to detail his past frustrations toward his mom.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer dru hammer mother son
Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer faced sexual abuse allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

“And we actually had a period in our lives when we didn’t talk at all because I said, ‘I don’t need a pastor, I need a mom. And if you’re unable to be a mom and only able to be a pastor then I don’t need that relationship in my life. I don’t need another pastor,’” he recalled.

“And we didn’t talk for a while, because you were just like, ‘This is who I am.’ And that’s fine. Everybody is allowed to react however they want when boundaries are presented,” Armie continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their differences, the Call Me by Your Name alum told his mother that he has “no problem” with her “relationship with Christ,” adding that he thinks “everyone is entitled to their own spirituality.”

MORE ON:
Armie Hammer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I think we are all spiritual beings, and I have a thriving spiritual practice. I start every morning with meditation and prayer and a gratitude practice – all of those things that I’ve learned in my recovery,” he said, referring to his time in rehab.

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer dru hammer mother son
Source: MEGA

Armie Hammer was previously dropped by his talent agency.

Article continues below advertisement

These days, he's learned to set “very clear boundaries” with Dru, reminding her that he doesn’t want her to “talk about God all the time.”

Article continues below advertisement
armie hammer dru hammer mother son
Source: The Armie HammerTime Podcast/YouTube

The actor openly discussed his estrangement from his mother over religious differences.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, Dru said: “The place where you and I get into trouble is when it feels like to me that my spirituality does not look exactly like your spirituality, so you try to proselytize or convert or bring me half a dozen bibles or whatever so that you want my spirituality to look exactly like yours. And I think that’s where we get into the weeds with it. At least, that’s how it feels to me.”

Before Hammer ventured into podcasting, he faced a series of allegations, including sexual abuse and cannibalism. He denied the claims, but he his career still took a toll.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.