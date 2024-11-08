Armie Hammer Says He 'Didn't Talk' to His Mom for a While Over Religion: 'That Is What Causes Division'
Armie Hammer recently opened up about his strained relationship with his mother, Dru Hammer.
During the Monday, November 4, episode of his “Armie HammerTime Podcast,” Armie candidly discussed with Dru how her devotion to faith often overshadowed their connection.
“I brought up what I feel about our personal relationship and you then went to talk about Christ,” he said. “That is what I feel causes division in our relationship, where I feel like you and I do not connect very well on a personal level because it feels like to me, everything that comes up is an opportunity for you to talk about Christ.”
“Which is great, [but] the fact that it feels like an impediment for us having a personal relationship is the reason I feel like we did not speak for a long time,” Armie added.
As the conversation progressed, Dru shared how she felt “radically healed” by her beliefs.
However, Armie interrupted her, expressing that he was “really trying to be respectful” of her and asked her to steer back to discussing their “personal relationship.”
Armie then went on to detail his past frustrations toward his mom.
“And we actually had a period in our lives when we didn’t talk at all because I said, ‘I don’t need a pastor, I need a mom. And if you’re unable to be a mom and only able to be a pastor then I don’t need that relationship in my life. I don’t need another pastor,’” he recalled.
“And we didn’t talk for a while, because you were just like, ‘This is who I am.’ And that’s fine. Everybody is allowed to react however they want when boundaries are presented,” Armie continued.
Despite their differences, the Call Me by Your Name alum told his mother that he has “no problem” with her “relationship with Christ,” adding that he thinks “everyone is entitled to their own spirituality.”
“I think we are all spiritual beings, and I have a thriving spiritual practice. I start every morning with meditation and prayer and a gratitude practice – all of those things that I’ve learned in my recovery,” he said, referring to his time in rehab.
These days, he's learned to set “very clear boundaries” with Dru, reminding her that he doesn’t want her to “talk about God all the time.”
In response, Dru said: “The place where you and I get into trouble is when it feels like to me that my spirituality does not look exactly like your spirituality, so you try to proselytize or convert or bring me half a dozen bibles or whatever so that you want my spirituality to look exactly like yours. And I think that’s where we get into the weeds with it. At least, that’s how it feels to me.”
Before Hammer ventured into podcasting, he faced a series of allegations, including sexual abuse and cannibalism. He denied the claims, but he his career still took a toll.