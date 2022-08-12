JonBenét Ramsey Petition Nears Record Numbers As DNA From 52 Years Ago Used To Solve ANOTHER Cold Case

Fresh hope has emerged amid the mysterious murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the 6-year-old beauty queen whose body was found in the basement of her own home the day after Christmas in 1996, and it could be solved by advanced DNA techniques.

In a bombshell breakthrough, Sacramento County’s oldest cold case was solved on Wednesday, August 10, when DNA testing lead to authorities to thee killer of Nancy Bennallack, more than 50 years after she was brutally stabbed to death and nearly decapitated.

Richard John Davis killed the then-28-year-old Bennallack in 1970. He died in 1997.