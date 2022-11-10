Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey, Enlist Fresh Squad Of Experts To Crack The Cold Case
Though JonBenét Ramsey has been missing for almost 26 years, police are now launching a new investigation into the murder of the little girl.
This time around, the Boulder Police Department is partnering up with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team to hopefully crack the 1996 cold case.
“Since JonBenét’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals,” the Boulder Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday, November 9, adding that they will work with private DNA labs in reviewing the case — "another tool to help further cold case homicide investigations."
“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenét’s killer,” Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”
On the morning of December 26, 1996, JonBenét, who was a child beauty queen, was reported missing from her family's home in Boulder. Her mother later found a ransom note which demanded $118,000 in exchange for their little girl.
Following the news, JonBenét’s half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, commented, calling the whole thing "interesting."
“This is positive,” he wrote. “Forward progress. More work has to be done to catch a killer but it can be done.”
As OK! previously reported, JonBenét's father, John, was disappointed the Boulder Police Department was not using the right resources to help solve the crime.
"We’re not asking the government to do anything that they shouldn’t be doing," John explained in an interview with NewsNation. "Just do your job, and do it as best it can be done. With today’s modern technology."