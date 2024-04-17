Joran van der Sloot's Lawyer Shares Video of Convicted Killer in Good Health After 2-on-1 Prison Assault

A former inmate who did time with van der Sloot during his brief detention in Alabama last year told the Post that the killer is an arrogant “d-----bag.”

“He walks around jail like he’s the boss, demands what he wants, treats other guys like s---,” Emil Quinones told the paper. “He made a lot of enemies because he’s such an a------.”

Van der Sloot is serving his multiple sentences in Peru’s mountaintop Challapalca prison, a place Altez previously said he hates so much he was willing to talk to prosecutors in the US in connection to federal extortion charges against him.

