Joran van der Sloot's Lawyer Shares Video of Convicted Killer in Good Health After 2-on-1 Prison Assault
A video shared by Joran van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, has surfaced, showing the convicted killer in apparent good health amid reports of a prison assault.
The clip reveals van der Sloot towering over his soccer teammates in a Peru prison gymnasium, dismissing claims of a beatdown behind bars.
Despite reports of a two-on-one assault on van der Sloot, his lawyer dismissed them as "fake news."
Altez shared, "He's fine."
However, the National Penitentiary Institute affirmed that he was indeed attacked, but no disciplinary actions were taken against van der Sloot as he was the victim of the assault.
The Dutch national was treated for cuts and bruises resulting from the assault, with the attackers labeled as the instigators. An unnamed official highlighted the severity of the situation, quoting: "A lot of people want him dead."
Moreover, conflicting reports emerged as Peru's Interpol chief, Col. Luis Quiroz, claimed to lack information regarding the alleged assault on van der Sloot, adding another layer of ambiguity to the situation.
A former inmate who did time with van der Sloot during his brief detention in Alabama last year told the Post that the killer is an arrogant “d-----bag.”
“He walks around jail like he’s the boss, demands what he wants, treats other guys like s---,” Emil Quinones told the paper. “He made a lot of enemies because he’s such an a------.”
Van der Sloot is serving his multiple sentences in Peru’s mountaintop Challapalca prison, a place Altez previously said he hates so much he was willing to talk to prosecutors in the US in connection to federal extortion charges against him.
As OK! previously reported, van der Sloot finally admitted to killing Holloway with a cinder block on an Aruba beach in 2005. The confession was made during the extortion and fraud case in which he tried to shake down the victim’s mother for $250,000.
"I smash her head in with it completely," he said at the time. "Yeah, her face basically, you know, collapses in. Even though it’s dark I can see her face is collapsed."
Van der Sloot also murdered Peruvian heiress Stephany Flores exactly five years later in a hotel room in her father’s casino in Lima.