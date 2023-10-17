Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran van der Sloot to Reveal Details of Her Death in Plea Deal
Natalee Holloway's family is finally set to receive some answers on her death.
Joran van der Sloot, who has been the main suspect for over 15 years, is expected to plead guilty in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, October 18 — and part of his deal entails that he'll finally disclose what went down on the night he met the high school graduate.
It's currently unclear what charges he would be pleading guilty to.
"It [the plea agreement] was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died and how her body was disposed of," family lawyer John Q. Kelly told NBC News on Sunday. "There won’t be any further investigation or search … for Natalee’s remains."
Van der Sloot, 36, was indicted in 2010 on wire fraud and extortion, as he demanded Holloway's family fork over $250K if they wanted information about her disappearance.
At the time, her parents sent $25K in an FBI operation, but the info he provided to the family turned out to be false.
Due to his previous lies, Kelly was skeptical about the plea deal. "We should expect nothing less this time around,” the attorney stated to a news outlet. “But now he may be getting a sweetheart deal for his latest fabrication.”
Van der Sloot was already in custody in Peru on a 28-year sentence after being convicted of killing college student Stephany Flores in 2010.
Holloway's mother, Beth Holloway, plans to hold a press conference after the hearing to inform the public of what the family learns.
Holloway was just 18 years old when she disappeared in 2005 while vacationing in Aruba with friends. She was last seen leaving a nightclub with van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.
Aruba police arrested the trio of men — who all insisted they were innocent — and in 2007, authorities dropped the case due to lack of evidence. In 2012, Natalee was declared dead.
If sentenced to jail in America, van der Sloot will first have to return to Peru and finish up his sentence there before beginning his one in the U.S.
CNN and NBC News reported on the update.