Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran van der Sloot to Reveal Details of Her Death in Plea Deal

Van der Sloot, 36, was indicted in 2010 on wire fraud and extortion, as he demanded Holloway's family fork over $250K if they wanted information about her disappearance.

At the time, her parents sent $25K in an FBI operation, but the info he provided to the family turned out to be false.

Due to his previous lies, Kelly was skeptical about the plea deal. "We should expect nothing less this time around,” the attorney stated to a news outlet. “But now he may be getting a sweetheart deal for his latest fabrication.”