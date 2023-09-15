Donald Trump Rages Over 'Fake Charges' He Tried to Destroy Evidence in Classified Documents Scandal

Donald Trump made it clear that he didn't tamper with evidence when asked if he ordered a Mar-a-Lago staffer to delete a security video amid an investigation he took classified documents from the White Housee.

"Look, It’s a fake charge by this deranged lunatic prosecutor who lost in the Supreme Court nine to nothing, and he tried to destroy lots of lives. He’s a lunatic. So it’s a fake charge. But more importantly, the tapes weren’t deleted. In other words, there was nothing done to them. And, they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes, I don’t think. I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes, I said, 'Sure.' They’re my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them. Just so you understand, though, we didn’t delete anything. Nothing was deleted," the former president, 77, told Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker in an interview which will air on Sunday, September 17.