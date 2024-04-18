Jordan Turpin Shares Adorable Selfies With New Boyfriend Matt Ryan 6 Years After Escaping House of Horrors: Photos
Jordan Turpin has a new man!
Six years after the 23-year-old and her 11 siblings escaped from horrific abuse at the hands of her parents in their Southern California home, Turpin debuted her relationship with her boyfriend, Matt Ryan, on Instagram.
Her first post was on Saturday, April 13. She shared a simple snapshot of the pair smiling for the camera to their joint Instagram account.
On Tuesday, April 16, she posted a video that was captioned, "My bf guessing where my makeup products go on my face. Hope you guys enjoy. Thank yall for all the love and support you giving us in the last 24 hours."
That same day, she also posted a cute video of them dancing together.
The following day, she uploaded a picture of her posing in front of Ryan wearing a long sleeved, floral-printed crop top and light-wash jeans, accessorizing the look with a black cap. Her boyfriend sported a white t-shirt, black jeans and a similar black hat.
Followers took to the comments section to congratulate the young woman on her relationship after all she'd suffered at the hands of her parents.
One user wrote, "Beautiful couple❤️! U definitely deserve happiness," and a second penned, "You guys are absolutely perfect 🥰."
A third person chimed in, "So happy to see you thriving!" and a fourth said, "What a sweetheart! So happy for you both!"
As OK! previously reported, the Turpin siblings were between the ages of 2 years old and 29 years old when they were rescued from the horrible living situation. David and Louise Turpin had starved and physically harmed their children for years. When they were found, some the kids had even been chained to their beds.
The two later pleaded guilty to torture, dependent adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment.
David and Louise both received life sentences.
"Over this last year, I have learned a lot about mental health and everything. It was a really rough year," Jordan said in a November 2023 interview.
However, there had also been many positives for her. "I've been sleeping really well, been eating really well. I've been eating my three meals a day," she noted. "I've been getting up early, going to bed early. I feel healthy. I feel good."