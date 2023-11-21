OK Magazine
Jordan Turpin Reveals How She 'Works Through' Trauma After Being Held Captive in 'House of Horrors'

jordan turpin trauma mental health captive house of horrors
Source: @jordan__turpin/Instagram
By:

Nov. 21 2023

Jordan Turpin is doing well ahead of the six year anniversary of when she escaped the "House of Horrors" on January 14, 2018.

In a recent interview, the now 23-year-old reflected on life after helping her siblings flee from her abusive parents' captivity at the young age of 17.

jordan turpin trauma mental health captive house of horrors
Source: @jordan__turpin/Instagram

Jordan Turpin escaped from the infamous 'House of Horrors' in January 2018.

"Over this last year, I have learned a lot about mental health and everything. It was a really rough year," Turpin — who managed to break free from her family's home in Perris, Calif., and call 911 nearly six years ago — explained to a news publication.

Upon arrival at the family's residence, police disturbingly found 12 of Turpin's siblings, ages 2 to 29, locked inside the home of David and Louise Turpin, 62 and 55.

jordan turpin trauma mental health captive house of horrors
Source: @jordan__turpin/Instagram

The then-teenager called 911 and rescued her 12 siblings stuck inside the abusive household.

"Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner,” a statement released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department read at the time.

The message continued: "Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that [seven] of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty."

Though Turpin, along with her brothers and sisters, were all rescued, they certainly weren't saved from the years of trauma they endured living the disgusting conditions they were forced to suffer from.

"The last few months it's been really good because I've really learned so much about mental health [and] why everything has affected me the way it affected me," the aspiring model expressed to the news outlet, noting she's developed beneficial "coping skills" that "help motivate me to get out of bed."

jordan turpin trauma mental health captive house of horrors
Source: @jordan__turpin/Instagram

Jordan Turpin revealed he mental health has been 'really good' in recent months.

"I've been sleeping really well, been eating really well. I've been eating my three meals a day. I've been getting up early, going to bed early. I feel healthy. I feel good," she added.

Of course, there are still "down days" or times Turpin experiences nightmares from the horrific experiences of her childhood.

When this happens, Turpin stated: "I get out my journal, and I've really just learned to work with my pain. And I have friends and siblings that I can talk to and go to."

Since escaping captivity, the young adult has gotten to meet a few of her favorite role models, including Demi Lovato, who she described as "so sweet," as well as Howie Mandel and hopefully one day Selena Gomez.

jordan turpin trauma mental health captive house of horrors
Source: @jordan__turpin/Instagram

Jordan Turpin has been a fan of Howie Mandel since before she escaped from her parents' capitvitiy.

"I had my role models now and my role models I've had before, when I was younger. When I meet somebody like Howie, that I was a fan of since a long time ago ... it makes it even more unreal when you never thought it could possibly happen. It's really emotional, in a good way. It's [like], 'This is real freedom,'" she explained, recalling the time she visited the set of America's Got Talent back in September.

As for why the Rare Beauty founder remains one of her favorites, Turpin detailed: "I've always looked up to her because I've always seen what a big heart she has. She's always stayed humble, she's always been herself and she's so connected to her fans. I just feel like she's so appreciative of a lot. I could talk about Selena Gomez all day. She's done some little speeches [about mental health], and she motivates me to want to help others too."

Source: OK!

People interviewed Turpin about her mental health journey.

